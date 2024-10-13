JJ Redick Believes Dalton Knecht Is Ready NBA Role With Lakers

One of the only major changes between the 2023-24 roster and the 2024-25 one for the Los Angeles Lakers is the addition of rookie Dalton Knecht. The Lakers selected Knecht out of the University of Tennessee with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, head coach JJ Redick’s first selection with L.A.

Knecht is a 3-point sharpshooter that can move without the ball and has good size for his position. He still has some things to work on, like staying within a scheme defensively and some decision-making with the ball in his hands, but that should all come with time.

One person who isn’t concerned at all is Redick. In fact, the Lakers head coach seems ready to make Knecht a full-time part of the rotation already after only a few preseason games and some practices, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He’s ready to play in the NBA. He is still growing in terms of learning how to play with physicality, learning some defensive nuances and timing. But another kid who just, his heart and his intent is the same every day and it’s always in the right place. He didn’t shoot well, but what did he end up with, six offensive rebounds? He’s someone that you tell him to do something and he’s gonna do it. ‘Dalton, crash from the corner.’ You literally watch it on tape, he does it every time. And I thought the offensive rebounding for that group over the last quarter and change was really good.”

Knecht is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists so far this preseason. And while his 3-point shot hasn’t been falling, he has found ways to be effective regardless and still put up numbers. Redick sees that type of mentality and that’s how he knows Knecht is NBA-ready.

It gives the Lakers another option and a new look from last season to have Knecht be a part of the rotation. And if the 3-point shot can come back around, he should be an excellent fit next to LeBron James in any lineup combination.

Dalton Knecht looking to get JJ Redick more coaching wins

The Lakers picked up their first win of the preseason on Thursday, which also marked the first head coaching win for Redick. Knecht had another strong showing as he looks to crack Redick’s rotation once the regular season starts.

Knecht finished the game with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Lakers’ 107-102 victory in Milwaukee and has looked every bit like a player ready to contribute immediately. That would do wonders as the Lakers try to push themselves back into championship contention in Redick’s first year as a head coach and Knecht is confident in this team’s ability to do just that.

Following Redick’s first coaching win, Knecht noted that the team made sure to secure the game ball for him, while also adding that they plan to be around in June to get him some more wins.

