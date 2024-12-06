JJ Redick Believes Lakers Need More Practice Time To Help Fix Issues

Defense has been an issue for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of this season. Head coach JJ Redick has worked to implement different strategies in order to help, but it feels like once one thing improves, a new issue takes its place.

In the Lakers’ embarrassing 41-point loss to the Miami Heat, the effort and energy was beyond unacceptable. The Lakers allowed the Heat to set a franchise record for assists in a game and tie another team record with 24 3-pointers.

Following the team’s sixth defeat in eight games, Redick discussed the Lakers’ defensive problems, saying that they are struggling with the basic level things and feels getting some more practice time is the best way to help fix these issues, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s funny because it felt like earlier in the year we were having trouble at the point of attack, and we’ve actually been better there. We we’re having a lot of trouble with our transition defense, I think overall we’ve been better there. We’re like having trouble right now on both ends with like base level gameplan stuff. It’s odd. It’s very odd. And I don’t know if that’s the travel and lack of practice time. But yeah, to like really not execute, not an adjustment, but going into the game with our base level coverage and that’s not a 1-5 or anything special we’re doing, but you can’t really make adjustments if you can’t execute the base level coverage. The answer to that probably is next week. It’s an opportunity for us to be in the gym and get some practice time with us not making the Cup. So we’ll do that.”

The NBA schedule can often make it difficult to get real practice time during the season as coaches don’t want to overwork players. The Lakers have played six games in the last nine days, five of those being on the road including a pair of back-to-backs. It is a very difficult line to walk, but Redick clearly feels it is needed and thankfully it looks like they’ll be able to do so soon.

Thanks to the Emirates NBA Cup schedule, the Lakers will get four full days off in between Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That allows for plenty of time for Redick and his staff to get this Lakers team on the practice floor and, hopefully, back on track to turn this defense, and season, around.

JJ Redick calls for ownership from Lakers players after loss to Heat

JJ Redick minced no words after the Lakers’ embarrassing loss to the Heat and while he certainly took some blame on himself, he called for the players to own it as well.

Redick said he was embarrassed and felt the Lakers didn’t have the right ‘fight’ or ‘professionalism’ in the game. And while he put the loss on himself, Redick also called for ownership on the court from the players saying that he doesn’t feel the Lakers are all together right now.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!