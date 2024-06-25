JJ Redick: Coaching LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers Is Best Opportunity

After nearly two months, the Los Angeles Lakers formally announced they hired JJ Redick to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Redick reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $8 million annually to become the Lakers’ head coach, a sign that the organization is committed to letting the former NBA shooting guard build the team in his image. Redick may not have previous coaching experience, but he is a 15-year veteran who played under several great head coaches and should find the transition easier than other people in his position.

Redick acknowledged that the challenge ahead of him is a daunting one, but he made it a point to emphasize that he understood what he signed up for. Los Angeles is a one of the most pressure-filled markets in the league and will expect greatness right away from Redick despite his lack of experience. However, franchise legends like Magic Johnson have said they are cautiously optimistic about Redick’s potential, especially if the way he played translates to how he approaches coaching.

When it came to accepting the Lakers’ offer, Redick admitted that LeBron James and Anthony Davis for this franchise factored into his decision and called it one of the greatest opportunities of his life.

“This job was about the Lakers. This job was about the Lakers. And it was about LeBron James, Anthony Davis, two of the greatest players ever. I’ve been able to do some incredible things in my life. I really have. I mean, Rob knows this. Monday night, I called Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Thursday, I’m in Cameron. One of my sons is playing at Duke Camp in the practice facility. The other son is in Cameron Indoor Stadium. And I’m on the phone with Rob and Jeanie, committing to this job in the Duke Hall of Fame Room. I’ve gotten to do some amazing stuff in my life. This might be the best. And when I think about this job in particular, it’s not just about getting the job. What I wanted to do was do the job. I wanted to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. And so that was where I landed on pursuing this versus potential other opportunities.”

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any coach to get to work with James and Davis, and it sounds like Redick couldn’t pass up a chance to coach the two superstars. James and Davis remain arguably the best one-two punch in the NBA and now Redick will be tasked with finding ways to maximize them on the floor.

Although losing in Los Angeles has its drawbacks, winning in the city immortalizes an individual and Redick can cement his legacy if he’s able to lead James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers back to a championship.

Carmelo Anthony believes Lakers’ JJ Redick can make it work coaching LeBron James

JJ Redick and LeBron James were the co-hosts of the “Mind the Game” podcast where they talked about X’s and O’s and how they would approach certain game situations. Because of Redick’s basketball IQ, former players like Carmelo Anthony believe he’ll be able to make it work coaching James.

