JJ Redick Credits Rui Hachimura As Lakers’ Most Consistent Player In Following Directions

This past offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to essentially run it back with the same roster, hoping that a new head coach in JJ Redick would mask their issues from last season.

Redick was given the task of trying to get different results in a Western Conference that continues to get better. Given how many one-way players there are on the roster though, to be a true contender is a tall task.

This means that players have to try to become something they are not. However, Redick seemingly got buy-in from his team and notably credited Rui Hachimura as the Lakers’ most consistent player in following what the coaching staff asks of him, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

“He’s responded to every challenge we’ve given him. He’s been our most consistent player just in terms of what we’ve asked him to do and then going out and executing it. He’s been a pleasure to coach. He’s been a pleasure to be around every day. And we really missed him when he was out. It’s interesting, defensively, even when you watch tape, even the stuff off the ball he does the right thing more often than not. He’s, to me, he’s just like more consistent in terms of what we’re asking a guy to do, in terms of his role, his responsibilities, our system, our schemes. Does it without a complaint, like he’s awesome to coach.”

This is a glowing review of Hachimura, who showcased plenty of issues defensively last season. Up to this point, he is trying to become a better rebounder on both ends given his size and physical makeup.

However, there are still times when he blows a defensive coverage or does not put a body on his man to secure a rebound.

Hachimura is currently averaging 5.5 rebounds, the highest since his rookie season. As a 6’8″, 230-pound forward, he needed to take that leap, noticeably as a corner crasher to give the Lakers more second-chance opportunities, and Redick is happy with his progress.

With the Lakers lacking frontcourt depth, Redick is going to continue to rely on Hachimura on both sides of the floor until reinforcements arrive.

Rui Hachimura believes Lakers can return to early-season form

It feels like an eternity when L.A. was 3-0 and riding the highs of a six-game winning streak. Now, they are stuck in the mud trying to return to their winning ways, but Rui Hachimura remains confident the Lakers can return to their early-season form.

