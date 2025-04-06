JJ Redick: Dalton Knecht Could Help Lakers Win Multiple Playoff Games

As the postseason nears, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has often found himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot.

Head coach JJ Redick is beginning to key in on a playoff rotation consisting of eight or nine players. Despite some strong showings in March, Knecht has found himself getting either minimal minutes or not seeing the floor at all in recent games.

But in Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rui Hachimura got a rest day and the rookie got an opportunity to play. In 20 minutes, Knecht provided 12 points off the bench and Redick emphasized that the team has not lostfaith in him and believes his offense can help L.A. potentially win playoff games.

“Yeah, I mean, again, I said pregame, you know, we haven’t given up on Dalton,” Redick said after their 124-108 win. “We feel like he’s a guy who can help us win a game in the playoffs, maybe multiple games because of his shooting and his ability to score. I thought it was a great way for him to start tonight with an offensive rebound on a crash and tip-in, just showing how locked in he was to the game. And I think that the basketball gods reward that.”

Knecht was crucial in the first quarter as he immediately drilled two 3-pointers when the Lakers’ offense was reeling. With New Orleans being one of the worst teams in the NBA, the purple and gold could not lose this game and Knecht made sure things didn’t trend in the wrong direction.

To get this high praise from a head coach is important, especially as the 23-year-old’s minutes have been limited and his confidence could decrease as a result. It could’ve been easy for Knecht to check out, however, he has stayed ready for when his number is called.

Once the playoffs kick off, Redick’s rotation will draw eyes as Knecht’s minutes hinge on the opponent. If L.A. is ever in a rut offensively though, the former Tennessee Volunteer can certainly help.

Dalton Knecht focused on being aggressive & himself when on court

Not many rookies can stomach not playing heaving minutes given their prolific careers leading up to the NBA. Dalton Knecht has displayed a veteran mindset in his time with the Lakers, however.

Despite not seeing time on the floor as of late, when he does get an opportunity, Knecht is focused on being himself and staying aggressive by looking for his shot.

