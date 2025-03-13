JJ Redick: Dalton Knecht Has Bright Future With Lakers After Rescinded Trade

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has had a roller coaster of a first NBA season. The rookie impressed early on, but had some struggles as well and seeing his minutes limited by head coach JJ Redick. He was then dealt to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline, but returned to the team after the trade was rescinded due to a failed physical by Mark Williams.

That can normally lead to a very awkward situation, but Knecht has seemed to bounce back from it and now once again has carved out a spot in Redick’s rotation. That is certainly the case now with the Lakers being decimated due to injuries, but Redick feels everything the rookie has been through this year has made him better overall.

Prior to the Lakers’ contest against the Brooklyn Nets, Redick spoke about Knecht, noting the highs and lows of his rookie season before saying that he feels dealing with the rescinded trade and returning to the team has ultimately made him a better player and a long-term piece for the organization, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think he has had what I would describe as a typical rookie year, which is you have some highs and some lows. You have some neutrals. I think his toughness and fight have improved throughout the year. I think getting him back and sort of the emotional and mental processing of that has made him actually a better and stronger player. He is going to have a long NBA career. He has got a bright future with us and we’re going to need him tonight.”

Knecht would get the start in Brooklyn with the Lakers down LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith and the rookie performed well in an increased role, finishing with 19 points and four rebounds in 41 minutes. With all but Finney-Smith still out for Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers will again need a big night from Knecht if they plan on getting a win.

Redick clearly believes in Knecht and is trusting in him to give the Lakers an offensive boost as they are down multiple rotation players. And everything the rookie has gone through has helped him remain ready for this opportunity and to contribute in a big way.

It’s possible that he is traded again this summer considering he is a valuable asset across the league, but it seems Redick is hoping Knecht will stick around to continue developing his game.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht trying to stay confident amidst ups and downs of rookie season

The road has not been easy for Dalton Knecht, but the Lakers rookie is working hard to remain confident amidst all of the ups and downs of his first NBA season.

“Mainly just staying confident on the court,” Knecht noted recently. “Just sticking with it and playing out there confident with my teammates. My teammates know what I can do and I’m just trying to stay consistent for them and make life easy for my teammates.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!