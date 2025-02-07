JJ Redick Discusses What Mark Williams Will Bring To Lakers

While bringing in Luka Doncic was a no-brainer trade for the Los Angeles Lakers, they had a void to fill at center with the departure of Anthony Davis and did so by acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.

It came at a steep cost with the team giving up Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and 2031 unprotected first round pick. Williams in a young, up-and-coming center in the midst of a career year though and can partner with Doncic for years to come.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has a previously relationship as a mentor to Williams with them both playing at Duke. After the trade became official, Redick discussed the origin of their relationshio.

“I met Mark when he was playing at Duke,” Redick said. “As he was coming out of the draft process, we had a few conversations just about the NBA, agents and whatnot. Gotten really good feedback through the years on his character and his intelligence level, and I watched him develop and just a big fan of his. And did a little bit of, well, did a lot of leg work in preparation for an interview that never happened going into his last year, so was very familiar with him, and just feel like he’s a really good fit for now. He’s a really good fit for the future.”

Redick also talked about what Williams will bring to the Lakers, especially as a pairing with Doncic.

“Yeah, I think Luka can play a number of ways. It would be very advantageous for us to have multiple centers that can provide a vertical threat,” Redick added. “We feel that Mark is a young starting center in this NBA, and he provides that vertical threat. Think we as a staff have a job to do in developing him as a screener, decision-maker in the pocket and on the defensive end, but we’re confident with his character, work ethic, IQ, that he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

While Redick has gone to small-ball a lot recently, the addition of Williams will give the team some much-needed size. The big man’s defense can use a little work, but getting with Redick and the Lakers coaching staff should only help the 23-year-old’s development moving forward.

Redick isn’t yet sure when the big man will debut with the team, but the Lakers take the court next on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Luka Doncic gave Lakers input on preferred center before Mark Williams acquisition

Before the Lakers completed a deal for a center before the trade deadline, which obviously ended up being Mark Williams, Luka Doncic reportedly gave the organization his input on what his preferred center would look like.

Doncic has typically thrived with pick-and-roll bigs that can catch lobs, making Williams a perfect fit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!