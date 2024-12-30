JJ Redick: Dorian Finney-Smith Will Come Off Bench For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired one of the better 3-and-D wings in the NBA today as they traded for Dorian Finney-Smith, as well as guard Shake Milton, from the Brooklyn Nets. Finney-Smith brings a lot to this Lakers team and head coach JJ Redick is undoubtedly looking to build on the recent success his team has seen.

The Lakers have found a good starting lineup as of late with Max Christie joining Austin Reaves in the backcourt alongside the familiar frontcourt of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura. However, Finney-Smith, with his ability to defend bigger forwards, would seem to be a candidate to find a spot in that starting lineup as well.

But that won’t be happening immediately as Redick plans to stick with the current lineup, with Finney-Smith coming off the bench for the time being.

“Yeah, I already talked to him about it. You know, we’re in a good spot with our starting group right now. So, he’ll play and he’ll come off the bench, and like I’ve told you guys several times, I want consistency with that group, but I’m not gonna be stubborn and locked into something if it’s not working. But it’s working right now, and Doe is a guy that can fit in very easily with any lineup and any sort of roster. He’s easy. He has a desire to win and compete and it doesn’t matter to him if he’s starting or coming off the match.”

Redick added that the hope is that both Finney-Smith and Milton will be able to make their team debuts on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But whether he is starting or coming off the bench, Redick is excited about what Finney-Smith will bring to this Lakers team.

“Dorian gives us another defender,” Redick added. “And he’s a guy that has guarded multiple positions throughout his career. He’s worked to become an elite spot-up, catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter. So just excited to have him…

“I just think being in the league 15 years and covering the league, talking to people around the league, players, coaches, general managers over the last three years, and then being in it now, it’s a good thing to have as many Dorian Finney-Smiths on your team. And, you know, I talked about Gabe earlier in the season. They’re pros. They compete. You know exactly what they’re going to be every single night. And you need those guys on your team. And Doe’s one of those guys.

Finney-Smith is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging 10.4 points per game, second-most in his career, while shooting a career-high 43.5% from 3-point range. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions, but especially thrives against bigger wings and forwards and has plenty of playoff experience as well.

The Lakers’ defense has looked much improved as of late and the addition of Finney-Smith should only improve that even more. It may take him a little time to get acclimated to his new team, but the veteran wing should make an impact on this Lakers team and their ability to compete in this tough Western Conference.

Why Nets preferred Lakers’ offer for Dorian Finney-Smith over Grizzlies

There was some competition to trade for Dorian Finney-Smith with the Memphis Grizzlies being a known suitor as well. But the Nets ultimately went with the Lakers’ offer, despite Memphis offering a first-round pick.

Rumors noted that the first-round pick the Nets would have received would be heavily protected and not much higher than their own second-round picks. Additionally, they would have had to take longer-term salary back in the Grizzlies deal while also throwing in a pick of their own which they didn’t want to do.

