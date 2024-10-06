JJ Redick Explains Why He Revealed Lakers Starting Lineup

JJ Redick did something uncommon among NBA head coaches and revealed what the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers is going to be this season when fully healthy. That lineup includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, an expected group given their success last season.

Not only is it uncommon for head coaches to do this so early on in training camp, but it is a stark contrast to the Lakers’ former head coach Darvin Ham. Ham was notoriously quiet about his starting lineups and would rarely reveal them before the required 30 minutes to tip-off.

However, Redick discussed why he had no problem revealing the lineup and why there is no reason to be cagey about those types of things.

“Why not? I guess. Chris Finch is gonna get my starting lineup before the game. He’ll have a general idea, we’re gonna play them in the preseason. Like, I don’t care. We’re gonna have the same lineup in game 10 if we’re healthy, same lineup in game 20. I mentioned the other day envisioning a nine-man rotation in the regular season.

“I hope you guys know this, I’m open-minded on everything and that’s I think one of the greatest things I learned from all of the coaches that I played for that I really appreciated, Coach K. You always have to be adaptable as a player, as a coach. So that’s what we’re gonna go with. I don’t need to keep that a secret, it’s not a big deal.”

Redick also saw another major benefit involving the players and pointing to a complaint that James reportedly had with Ham last season.

“The other thing is just creating clarity for the players. That’s something that I know I valued as a player.”

The new Lakers head coach is already a breath of fresh air in this regard, as he has no interest in playing some of the mental games that coaches like to play. Players, other coaches and fans all get clarity as to which players have which roles if everyone is healthy.

JJ Redick not worried about Austin Reaves’ efficiency

One way in which the Lakers are differentiating themselves from last season — despite a very similar roster — is the roles that JJ Redick is going to give some players. One of those players is Austin Reaves, as the fourth-year guard is expected to take on more responsibility in 2024-25.

Ham had Reaves playing more of a two-guard role, specializing in off-ball movement and helping facilitate only after D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James. Redick, though, wants Reaves to be more hands-on, truly becoming a combo guard with decision-making responsibilities.

If Reaves is going to have the ball in his hands significantly more, though, there is a concern that his shooting efficiency could slip. Reaves’ shooting numbers dropped 4.3% from the field and 3.1% from three between Years 2 and 3. But Redick doesn’t see a similar decrease happening this year.

