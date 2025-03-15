JJ Redick: Lakers Coaching Staff Fought To Get Jordan Goodwin Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers’ scouting department has become well-regarded for their ability to find diamonds in the rough and it appears they may have hit again after seeing how effective Jordan Goodwin has been.

The Lakers signed Goodwin to a two-way contract earlier during the 2024-25 season and the guard has made the most of his opportunities since joining the parent team. Originally getting his start within the organization with the South Bay Lakers, Goodwin showed enough at that level to warrant a call up to the Lakers.

Since then, he’s taken off running as he’s become an integral part of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation. Between his rugged defense, scrappiness and willingness to shoot the 3-pointer, Goodwin was a big part of the team’s success prior to their injuries.

Redick has been highly effusive of the guard and revealed he and the coaching staff knew he’d be a good player back in September when they fought for him to get a two-way deal, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah. September, I don’t know the exact date he joined our preseason gym, but it would’ve happened sooner had he not hurt his hamstring. The coaching staff was all fighting for him.”

From Redick’s comments, it’s clear the team had their eyes on Goodwin for a bit but didn’t get a chance to see what he could while he was sidelined with injury. Now healthy, though, Goodwin’s fit the ethos and playstyle that Redick has preached throughout the course of the regular season.

Not only has Goodwin been a luxury on the floor for the Lakers, but his salary also gives them much more flexibility heading into the offseason. He can be elevated from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal at any point, and it seems like a lock that that’ll happen before the playoffs begin.

Between LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, there’s enough scoring and playmaking to uplift the offense, so players like Goodwin can simply focus on the defensive side of the floor. However, Goodwin has also shown some solid stretches of scoring and outside shotmaking which also provides immense value.

Overall, Goodwin is the kind of find that can help increase a team’s title hopes and it’ll be exciting to see how much more he can develop in the next month.

Jordan Goodwin says Lakers brought him in for defense

Jordan Goodwin has endeared himself to the Lakers and its fanbase because of his physical play style and he acknowledged the team brought him in for his defense.

