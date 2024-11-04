JJ Redick: Lakers Cooperating With NBA’s Investigation On Jaxson Hayes

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed center Jaxson Hayes in the summer of 2023, they did so despite him having a previous arrest for a domestic violence incident in 2021.

The NBA investigated into the matter but did not suspend Hayes due to a lack of evidence. However, now a couple of years later, a video of the incident was brought to light by TMZ, which prompted the league to reopen its investigation.

What is in the video is not great as Hayes can be seen pushing and spitting at his girlfriend while also throwing around furniture. He then got into it with the police officer, which led to him being tased and arrested.

While Hayes and the Lakers both are cooperating with the investigation fully, his future with the team and league are obviously in question.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick commented on the matter for the first time after practice on Sunday although was not able to give much other than they are cooperating, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

JJ Redick on the NBA reopening its investigation into a 2021 domestic incident with Jaxson Hayes: "We're obviously aware that the investigation has been reopened and we're going to cooperate fully. But other than that, I'm not going to have another comment on that." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 3, 2024

It remains to be seen how long the league’s investigation will take and what the result will be, but the evidence seems to be damning against Hayes.

Even though the Lakers are cooperating, there has been no indication that Hayes won’t be able to continue playing until a decision by the NBA is finalized.

How absence of Jaxson Hayes would affect Lakers

The Lakers have been extremely short-handed in the frontcourt to start the season as Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt continue to recover from their respective injuries. Two-way center Christian Koloko was recently cleared for a return from blood clots, but he is ramping up in the G League until he is ready to go.

With all of that being the case, Jaxson Hayes has been the only center on the roster to back up Anthony Davis and he has played solid in his minutes off the bench so far.

If Hayes is no longer in the picture then the Lakers will be forced to play small until they get Koloko and/or Wood back into the lineup.

