JJ Redick: Lakers’ LeBron James Was Rewarded For Strong Defense Vs. Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finished Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers with just 13 points. He didn’t make his first field goal until the fourth quarter. But head coach JJ Redick, and anyone watching, knows the impact that LeBron had on the game.

In the box score, James added 13 rebounds and seven assists to his 13 points. He was a plus-five, making him one of only four Lakers to be in the positive for the game. He also added incredible defense at multiple positions, keeping the Lakers afloat when the Pacers were going on runs. And finally, he scored the game-winning buzzer-beater to end the team’s three-game losing streak.

After the game, Redick spoke about LeBron’s impact and all the ways he was incredible beyond his scoring, and that his 10 fourth-quarter points and the game-winner may have been a reward for that effort, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think two things. I think we said this morning this was gonna be a game that would have to be won on multiple efforts. And that was primarily in reference to what we needed to do defensively. But we won the game on a multiple effort play. We had the early advantage getting the stop. I think with 42 seconds, even though we didn’t score on that possession, we essentially got a two-for-one so as long as we got a stop, we were gonna get a look at it. Because we had an advantage, they were in scramble mode and I felt really comfortable just letting those guys play and Bron just made a huge play. I think it’s another great example where he doesn’t necessarily have it going early and got off to a slow start offensively. But he was so good defensively, he was so good on the glass for us and really led us on that end. And then takes over in the fourth quarter and gets rewarded by the basketball gods because he didn’t let go of the rope and didn’t stop competing.”

Redick discussed James’ demeanor through three quarters, when he had yet to make a field goal, as well. He admitted that while James may not have been happy with the way things were going, the way he played in the fourth shows how much he cares:

“I think certainly there was a level of frustration from starting 0-for-6 or whatever it was. We missed him early on some early offense seals against smaller players. I think we missed him three times in the first half and sometimes when you’re not in the offensive flow, just getting the ball at the rim and scoring a layup, getting to the free throw line, that can really get you going. So we kind of missed out on some opportunities to get him going earlier. But never have questioned that guy’s commitment to winning.”

LeBron is, without a doubt, one of the greatest winners in league history. And he showed that on Wednesday night with his ability to make winning plays that had very little to do with the scoreboard.

LeBron James prides himself on impacting games without scoring

LeBron James echoed the sentiment from JJ Redick, saying that his ability to impact games without scoring is something he prides himself on and is something that will be needed for this iteration of the Lakers to be successful.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!