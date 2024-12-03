JJ Redick: LeBron James Playing 82 Games May Not Be Best For Him Or Lakers

Going into the 2024-25 season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James set a goal for himself of playing in all 82 games. This came in response to questions about his availability after playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. But so far, head coach JJ Redick has had James in the starting lineup for all of the team’s 21 games.

James has stuck true to his word, but the results have not been exactly what he or the Lakers would be hoping for. On the surfaces, James averages of 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists look solid, but his shooting numbers of 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from three leave much to be desired.

And coming off of an outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he finished with only 10 points on 4-for-16 from the field in the second of a back-to-back, he and Redick were asked to re-litigate the promise from the summer that he would play all 82 games. Redick didn’t want to make any promises one way or the other, but admitted that could be coming to an end, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think we’re measuring the players and we can tell if a guy is running hot or whatever. He does a remarkable job of taking care of his body and getting recovery. I don’t know if that’s in the best interest of him and us if he [plays all 82 games]. But if he’s feeling well and feeling good, we should play. But we obviously want to manage that as best as we can.”

LeBron also refused to commit one way or the other on the topic, not really showing any interest in discussing it at all, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“That’s a goal, but we’ll see. That’s something I ain’t discussing right now.”

At this point, it might be better for the Lakers in the long term if James abandons the goal of playing in all 82 games. So far this season, according to Basketball Reference, the Lakers’ offensive rating is 16.0 points better with James off the floor. They are also turning the ball over less and rebounding at a slightly better rate.

If James is able to take some games off, he’ll be a better version of himself in the games he does play. And statistically, they are not significantly worse off without him through 21 games this season.

JJ Redick admits offensive issues are looking less like aberration

The Lakers dropped their fifth game in their last seven contests as they were blown out by the Timberwolves on Monday night in the second of a back-to-back. JJ Redick’s team put forth their worst offensive performance of the season, totaling a season-low 80 points while shooting 40.5% from the field and 19.4% from 3-point range.

The Lakers scored 20 or fewer points in three of four quarters while also committing 20 turnovers which led to 26 Timberwolves points on the other end.

When asked what was missing for the Lakers on the offensive end, Redick was willing to adit that him calling their previous struggles an ‘aberration’ is looking less like the case.

