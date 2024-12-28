JJ Redick: Max Christie In Starting Lineup Presents Optionality Defensively For Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has spent the first portion of the season trying to find the right combination of starters to accompany LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves. Seeing how L.A. needs more two-way players, Max Christie is one of few in-house options, resulting in him getting a shot with that group.

Christie got off to a rocky start to begin this season, falling out of the rotation in favor of Cam Reddish. However, the former Michigan State Spartan found his way out of the dog house by making better sound decisions offensively and hitting more of his 3-pointers.

After experiencing struggles on the road to begin this month, L.A. seems to be finding their winning ways again with Christie in the lineup thanks to some massive defensive improvements. Redick spoke to what the 21-year-old brings to his starting five and the role he has played in those improvements.

“I would say even though we’ve had high turnover games, particularly the Detroit game, and that is maybe the outlier because of the fastbreak thing, I think our transition defense has been really good with that group and we’re actually allowing less transition opportunities. So, that’s important,” Redick said after practice on Friday.

“I think Max being in the lineup gives us a little more optionality with how we want to match up with teams. Within the game, not necessarily how we start matchups, but then being able to cross-match, which we did against Golden State. It’s having AR [Austin Reaves], which he was doing at the beginning of the year, guarding a primary guy then we put Cam [Reddish] in and AR off. He had a good stretch. Then we had Dalton [Knecht] in and AR kind of had to go back to that a little bit. So, I like Max in that lineup. It gives us more optionality defensively.”

This has been the first season that Christie has seen consistent minutes in his three years with the Lakers. Redick also spoke on the 21-year-old’s progress, believing he is benefitting from getting experience, particularly late in games.

“I think for his development, overall being a young player in his third year and being in end-game situations is huge. Some he’s handled really well and some he’s made mistakes,” Redick admitted of Christie. “But that’s OK. It’s not OK for the result of our team, but it’s OK for him. That’s part of development, getting those opportunities now are big. Truthfully, I was talking to one our coaches about this. My third year was the first time I got into those situations, I was in and out of the rotation that year. I got a lot of end-game stuff and super valuable. Of course, that was the year we made the Finals. So, I think for him, it’s just been great.”

Having a coach who can relate to Christie’s ups and downs is tremendous because Redick has been in those similar situations as a player. Experience is something that Christie continuously needs and none better than to play starter minutes next to James and Davis.

Max Christie discusses preparation as Lakers’ primary defensive stopper

Given the Lakers’ lack of two-way players, Max Christie is relied upon heavily to guard opposing team’s best players. As he embraces that role as a starter, Christie shared the preparation that comes to being L.A.’s primary defensive stopper.

