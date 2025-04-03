JJ Redick: Rui Hachimura Is Key To Lakers’ Small-Ball Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers are notably thin at the center position, with Jaxson Hayes likely to be the only available option for head coach JJ Redick in the playoffs. That means that, once the postseason begins, L.A. is going to dole out a heavy dose of small-ball lineups. And in those lineups, Redick is likeliest to have Rui Hachimura playing the center position.

Hachimura has proven himself over the last two years to be a reasonable small-ball center in small doses. He provided serviceable work against Nikola Jokic in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Him and LeBron James have the size, strength and quickness to make life as tough as possible for opposing centers while also being able to get out to the perimeter.

Redick agrees that Hachimura is essential to the Lakers’ small-ball plans, and he detailed why as the team prepares for the stretch run of the regular season.

“Three things,” Redick said. “I’ll start with the fact that he’s a body. So if he’s not there, we don’t have enough players to do it. That’s just the reality.

“Secondly… We realized early on in the season, the best thing for us and for him defensively was just to have him switch. Whatever the switching groups were, he was part of each switching group. I think he’s done a good job, whether it’s been guarding a smaller player, guarding bigger wings, guarding bigs, he’s done a good job of navigating that. So that’s a big part of it, just his ability to switch.

“And then he’s a laser. He really shoots the ball extremely well. The shots against Indiana the other night, making big shots against Memphis, and then I think he’s gotten better throughout the season. I think Beau (Levesque) has done a good job with him with film and with his PD work of just attacking closeouts and then making good decisions once that advantage is created on those closeouts. Whether it’s a paint decision or getting to a next action, scoring at the rim, being a kick-out passer. He’s developed there this year, from where he was to now has been really good… And let’s say you’re playing a laser lineup, that’s not just to shoot 3s. It gets the big away from the basket.”

Hachimura was an instant impact acquisition when the Lakers traded for him in early 2023, and as he has grown as a player, the importance of his role has grown as well. He is one of the key pieces for L.A. heading into their first real postseason as championship contenders in his three years with the team.

JJ Redick: Lakers have to build playoff mentality

The Lakers have seven games remaining in the regular season. And in that time, they will face multiple important Western Conference opponents as they jockey for seeding in a crowded group from No. 2 to No. 8.

The stretch begins on Thursday night when the No. 4 Lakers face the No. 5 Golden State Warriors. They later have two straight games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road — they already have the No. 1 seed clinched — and one more game against the Houston Rockets. Winning these games would be massive for seeding and confidence purposes.

For Redick, the goal for these games is to become mentally ready for the playoffs. The Lakers are going in disadvantaged due to how new the top end of their roster is, and need every possible game to prepare.

