JJ Redick: Rui Hachimura Was ‘Warrior’ For Lakers In Game 2 After Getting Hit In Face

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was another very physical contest.

In fact, the game was so physical that Rui Hachimura had to head back to the locker room for a bit after being hit in the face late in the first quarter. He eventually was able to return and finished the game with a mask on his face, scoring 11 points in 34 minutes to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.

He originally had on clear mask that he was uncomfortable in and threw off before getting a black mask for the second half.

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick wasn’t sure about Hachimura’s status as he needed to undergo some X-rays. But he shared praise for how the forward battled despite suffering the injury.

“He played like a warrior tonight. I’m sure that he will probably be in the X-ray room right now. But he did a lot of really good things,” Redick said of Hachimura.

“I think when we watched the tape, there was a few plays that he made, just getting deflections and disrupting plays, leading to late shot clock possessions for them. Some plays at the rim that don’t show up in the boxscore. He was awesome tonight.”

Whatever injury Hachimura is dealing with surely won’t keep him out of Game 3 considering the importance and how he was able to return in Game 2. The Lakers need Hachimura’s physicality as he is one of the only rotation players that can bang down low with the likes of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. He was one of the unsung heroes on Tuesday night and will continue to be important for L.A. during this playoff run.

Austin Reaves praises Rui Hachimura for physicality in Lakers’ win

Austin Reaves also showed love to Rui Hachimura for the way he battled in the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Timberwolves.

“Yeah, I thought Rui was big for us tonight,” Reaves said. “He didn’t get that many shots, but the physicality that he played with on the defensive end, getting hit in the nose, whatever the situation is, he came back out and it didn’t look like anything had happened other than him wearing a mask.

“He was out there competing his ass off every single possession. He had a couple of really, really good possessions. Guarding Julius Randle, stood his ground, made him take tough shots and didn’t foul. So, he was big for us tonight.”

