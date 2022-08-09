Joe Tsai Tweets Out Support Of Nets Front Office & Coaching Staff In Wake Of Kevin Durant Ultimatum
(Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

The NBA has been anxiously waiting to see what happens with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

Since Durant asked for a trade from Brooklyn, the offseason essentially came to a stop as teams looked to trade for the future Hall of Famer. For someone like Durant to ask out with four years left on his deal is unprecedented, and has made making any moves nearly impossible until teams have a clear picture of the fallout.

It’s been over a month since Durant’s request was made and with little traction on a deal, he decided to reiterate his desire to be moved to Nets owner Joe Tsai. In the meeting, Durant reportedly told Tsai that he either wants to be traded or for him to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Backed into an unenviable position, Tsai publicly offered his support for the Nets front office and coaching staff via his Twitter account:

Tsai’s tweet sounds like he is choosing his organization over Durant, which means that trade talks could pick up in the near future. Caving into Durant’s demands to fire marks and Nash would make Brooklyn look weak, and it’s clear Tsai is aware that he can’t hand over the franchise to a superstar who has proven to be willing to burn bridges when it suits him.

So far, the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics are reportedly the front runners to trade for Durant though trade packages have been hard to assemble as Brookyn’s asking price remains high. However, with Tsai publicly backing his staff it feels like only a matter of time until Durant is dealt and the rest of the league can go on with filling out their rosters.

If the Nets do indeed trade Durant then that puts the future of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn in question. If he is shopped as well then the Los Angeles Lakers will perhaps be the only team interested, which could pave the way for a deal to get done.

Signs pointing to LeBron James signing extension

While the Nets sort out their Durant mess, the Lakers are working with LeBron James and agent Rich Paul on an extension to keep him in Purple and Gold. Despite the disaster that was the 2021-22 season, all signs are pointing toward James re-signing and staying in Los Angeles.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains Yelling ‘Kobe’ For 3-Pointer

Despite a sloppy showing throughout much of the second half, the Los Angeles Lakers escaped Game 2 with a…
Anthony Davis

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On Playmaking Because ‘I Suck Right Now’

Anthony Davis was the missing piece for the Los Angeles Lakers that allowed the franchise to complete its…

Lakers News: LeBron James Hints At Launching Manningcast-like NBA Show With Kyle Kuzma

LeBron James missed out on playoff basketball for the fourth time in his career after a nightmare season with…
Magic Johnson, Lakers

Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Targeting Magic Johnson For ESPN NBA Pregame Show

Perhaps no current or former NBA player has had more success in their career off the floor than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson…