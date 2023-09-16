John C. Reilly Of ‘Winning Time’ Thought Jeanie Buss Would Kick Him Out Of Crypto.com Arena While Attending Lakers Game

Like a lot of Los Angeles Lakers fans, Jeanie Buss has been enjoying watching Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ on HBO.

The second season is exploring the mid-1980s portion of the Lakers dynasty and Jeanie has gotten a chance to watch more of John C. Reilly portray her father Dr. Jerry Buss.

Reilly has done an outstanding job of playing Dr. Buss and Jeanie expressed how the actor has done her father justice on the show. In a recently appearance on the Winning Time Podcast, Jeanie shared a hilarious story of when she met Reilly at a Lakers game and he thought she was going to kick him out of the arena due to her past comments about the show:

“And John C. Reilly is absolutely breathtaking as my dad,” Jeanie said. “And and whether he he could feel that he could channel Jerry Buss. You know, the writers gave him great material. You know I mean the performance and how he wasn’t talked about for an award or several awards. I hope that this season, just from what I’ve seen so far, he should definitely be considered. He’s absolutely fabulous. “And I got a chance to meet him at a Laker game and I literally cross paths with him in the chairman’s room at the arena. And I thought for a second, I really should introduce myself to him because I knew he was playing my dad. And I said it’s by chance I’m here. I’ve got to take this moment. So I introduce myself to him. And the look on his face, he goes, ‘Are you throwing me out?’ And I go, ‘Why would I throw you out?’ I said, ‘I just I really want you to hear this story. I have to tell you the story that one of the things that my dad and I did, one of our passions was to go to the movies. And my dad being very busy when when we did get a day to go to the movies, he’d want to see two or three or four in one day. And so we had seen the movie Chicago and John C. Reilly was fantastic in that film. “And after we watched the film, my dad said to me, it goes, I think I think he’s going to win an award. He was really he was really good. And when somebody that it can be so funny can play such a tragic character. I said, ‘I think he’d be really honored that you were playing him.'”

Reilly has really captured the spirit and essence of Dr. Buss through two seasons and it will be exciting to see how the role develops as the show gets deeper into that era.

And as a huge Lakers fan himself, he has to be relieved that he can attend games this season and not have to worry about walking on egg shells with Jeanie and the Buss family.

Jeanie Buss details what Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ has done well

Jeanie has been highly complimentary of Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ and she detailed what they’ve been able to nail including the actors’ portrayal of key figures.

