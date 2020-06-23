John Wall Says DeMarcus Cousins Is Healthy, Wants Him To Sign With Wizards

DeMarcus Cousins was considered an upside play for the Los Angeles Lakers when they signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million contract this past offseason. Cousins was coming off a couple of serious injuries that affected his play, but was still a threat to score in the post and knock down open threes when given the chance.

However, disaster struck in the summer when Cousins unfortunately tore his ACL and effectively ended his 2019-20 NBA season. Although he would not see the court this year, the Lakers opted to keep Cousins on the roster as he proved to be a valuable bench presence for a veteran-laden Los Angeles roster.

But the team eventually decided to waive him to clear a roster spot when they signed Markieff Morris. Cousins was still allowed to use the Lakers’ training facility to continue his rehab, a kind gesture from the franchise.

In an appearance on The Undefeated’s Instagram account, John Wall relayed Cousins is doing well:

“He’s healthy. I don’t know if he’d play right now but I know he’s healthy.”

Wall also admitted that he would like to see the center suit up for the Washington Wizards:

“Oh, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years.”

Wall and Cousins are close friends as the two played together for Kentucky and led the team to an Elite Eight appearance during the 2010 NCAA Tournament. Wall was eventually selected first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Wizards while Cousins would fifth to the Sacramento Kings.

With the NBA transaction window open through 8:59 p.m. PT on Monday, June 29, there is plenty of intrigue and speculation over what Cousins may decide. It was reported he’d ruled out joining a team for the remainder of this season, but Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz, refuted that.

Despite waiving him earlier in the year, Los Angeles could still theoretically re-sign Cousins. That could be of particularly need in the event Dwight Howard chooses to sit out.

If Cousins truly is healthy, he could certainly bolster a team’s frontcourt depth and provide serviceable stints if thrust into action. It would not be a bad idea for L.A. to consider a reunion.

