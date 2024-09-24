Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put on a show on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it even caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

In their 47-10 victory, Allen and the Bills offense scored touchdowns on all five of their first half drives. Allen finished the night completing 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 44 rushing yards as the Jaguars simply had no answer for the duel-threat quarterback.

James, of course, was watching the game and took to social media to give Allen and the Bills a shoutout:

I really like watching Josh Allen play football! 🏈 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2024

Allen was asked about the post from James after the game and expressed appreciation to the Lakers star who he is a big fan of, via Bills reporter Jenn Cottrell:

“That’s pretty cool. I’ve been wearing LeBron’s cleats—the fruity pebbles—at practice for that reason. I’m a big fan of his. Coming from him, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA basketball player of all time, I think it’s pretty cool.”

Allen is in a similar spot to where James was early in his career as they both have all of the talent and physical gifts you can ask for as a quarterback or basketball player. But like James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Allen has yet to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl despite all of the stats and regular season wins he has put up.

The Bills are off to another exceptional start at 3-0 this season, so maybe this is the year that Allen and Co. finally break through and win it all. One person who will be watching along the way is definitely James as his love of football is well-documented.

Josh Allen would love to throw routes to LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and who knows how that would have translated over to football. He was an exceptional receiver in college but did not pursue it further than that due to his basketball career.

It’s fair to say things worked out well for LeBron, but Josh Allen is among those still curious to see what the Lakers star would look like on a football field.

“We could throw him a few fades,” Allen joked in his postgame media availability on Monday. “I’d love that.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!