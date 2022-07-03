Juan Toscano-Anderson Thankful For Time With Warriors But Excited For Opportunity With Lakers

Coming into free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers were focused on finding solid wing defenders to complement their Big 3. A day into free agency they did exactly that, adding Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The 6-foot-6 forward is coming off an NBA Championship with the Warriors. An Oakland native, Toscano-Anderson got his first shot at the NBA from his hometown team. He went undrafted in 2015 and carved a role in the league behind high energy and effort on defense.

His minutes declined from 20.9 per game in his first two seasons to 13 last year. He also never averaged more than five points per game, but his addition isn’t meant to bring buckets off the bench.

Toscano-Anderson’s decision to leave Golden State was surely difficult for the 29-year-old, who took to Twitter to share his thanks and excitement for being a Laker:

All good things do come to an end-for new ones to start. #DubNation I can’t thank y’all enough. The experience I had at home was something I’ll never forget. So many things culminated from this experience, & I’m forever thankful! 🏆 — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) July 1, 2022

But with all that said, I’m extremely excited to be a Laker. New opportunities, new chapter of my life. The story is still being written! — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) July 1, 2022

The messages on Twitter were his first official comments as a Lakers player. His profile picture on Twitter is already also a picture of him in a Lakers jersey.

Warriors star Stephen Curry bid farewell to Toscano-Anderson by sharing a clip of the two celebrating the championship. The popping champagne video includes Toscano-Anderson falling to the floor in tears. He became the first player of Mexican descent to ever win an NBA title.

In three seasons at Golden State, Toscano-Anderson averaged 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. He played 14 games in the Warriors’ title run averaging 3.5 minutes a game.

Toscano-Anderson will look to end consecutive years with a championship.

Lonnie Walker IV asked the Spurs to be an unrestricted free agent

The Lakers used their taxpayer midlevel exception on San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV. The former No. 18 pick is coming off his best season in the league, averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field.

Walker was originally a restricted free agent, but asked the Spurs to make him unrestricted. The Lakers’ $6.5 million for one year offer was reportedly identical to his qualifying one. He likely felt the Lakers would be a better opportunity for the young guard to grow as a player, which could be the case on a roster full of guards.

