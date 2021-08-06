Kendrick Nunn ‘Honored’ To Be Member Of Lakers After Officially Signing Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they have signed guard Kendrick Nunn. Although the terms of the deal were not announced, Nunn was believed to receive around a two-year, $10 million contract, which was a majority of the Lakers’ mid-level exception.

On a roster full of older veterans, Nunn will bring the roster some much-needed youth as a 26-year-old about to enter his third season in the league.

In two seasons with the Miami Heat, Nunne played in 123 games (starting 111 of them) and averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc.

During his introductory press conference, Nunn discussed what it means to him to be able to wear a Lakers uniform.

“It means a lot. I’m honored to be in this position to put on an L.A. Lakers jersey. This is a powerhouse franchise and it means everything, it means a lot putting on and representing this city. Obviously I’m a kid from Chicago, the Southside of Chicago but I love L.A. and I want to represent them as well as I can.”

Given his age and production over the last two seasons, Nunn likely could have gotten more money in free agency but instead chose to come to the Lakers to pursue a championship.

While his role is currently unclear, Nunn provides the Lakers a young, explosive combo guard that can get his own shot as well as create for others, which is something they greatly lacked last season.

Lakers also announce signings of Howard, Ellington, Ariza, Monk & Horton-Tucker

In addition to Nunn, the Lakers also announced their signings of Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker.

While they have yet to announce their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, that is still expected to happen but is just taking more time because of the nature of the five-team deal.

