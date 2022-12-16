Kendrick Nunn Insists He Is ‘Ready’ To Make An Impact For Lakers If Given More Opportunities

One of the more disappointing players for the Los Angeles Lakers this season has undoubtedly been guard Kendrick Nunn. After missing all of last season due to a bone bruise in his knee, there was some belief that he would make a huge impact in his return this season.

The preseason provided some hope that he would exactly that as Nunn was on fire and looked like the explosive offensive option the Lakers need in the backcourt. But the regular season has not played out that way as Nunn has struggled to find a rhythm and has been on the outside of the rotation more often than not.

But Nunn believes he is ready and able to make an impact for this Lakers team. According to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, Nunn says that he has been ready, but simply needs to be on the court:

After scoring 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting in a mostly forgettable night in Toronto, Nunn insisted: “I’ve been ready. I just need to be out there.”

Nunn having confidence and belief in himself should come as no surprise and it would be more concerning if he didn’t feel that way. The question now becomes where Nunn could fit in as the Lakers are crowded in the backcourt and he would have to outplay one of the guards in front of him.

Even though they both come off the bench, Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves have solidified their spots and are entrenched as important parts of the Lakers’ rotation. Additionally, Patrick Beverley is viewed as more of a wing by this coaching staff and is tasked with defending those players that Nunn is incapable of.

That leaves Dennis Schroder as the most likely candidate for Nunn to overtake and each brings something different to the table. Schroder is more of a playmaker and his pestering defense on the opposing point guard has been valuable. If Nunn can provide that while also regaining his shooting stroke then he could push for those minutes. But with him struggling so much to start the season, it could take a change of scenery for Nunn to get the regular minutes he desires.

Lakers interested in trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

Nunn’s name has been shopped, along with Patrick Beverley’s as the Lakers look to make some improvements and one name the team is apparently interested in is Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder has been away from the team as Phoenix looks for a deal and the Lakers are one of many teams who is reportedly interested in the veteran. Crowder would give the Lakers a bigger forward to defend the top wings in the league and is also a solid shooter capable of getting hot at any moment.

