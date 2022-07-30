Kendrick Nunn Says Lakers Fans Can Expect ‘Consistency’ From Him In 2022-23

A 33-49 record as the 11th seed in the Western Conference spelled out an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers and their fans await to see the new-look roster and coaching staff unfold this year, an anticipating factor heading into this season is how a healthy Kendrick Nunn will perform.

After signing a two-year contract with the Lakers during the 2021 free agency period, Nunn made his team debut during preseason games last season. Once the preseason concluded, Nunn missed time with a sprained right ankle. Unfortunately, Nunn never caught a break as he went on to have a bone bruise in his knee and couldn’t find consistency in his rehab, forcing him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Now that the 26-year-old guard has completed his recovery time and is feeling 100 percent and ready to go, Nunn told Spectrum Sportsnet’s Chris Mcgee during an interview that Laker fans should expect consistency from his play next season:

“They should expect consistency”, Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

Nunn spoke words that the Lakers faithful needed to hear as the Purple and Gold are in need of players who will be consistent on offense and defense in order to be a championship-caliber team. With NBA Finals experience with the Miami Heat during the 2019-2020 season, the 6-foot-2-inch guard knows what it takes to get to the title series.

During the 2020-21 season for the Heat, Nunn averaged 14.6 points on 38 percent shooting from deep and a remarkable 93 percent from the free-throw line. With the ability to play on and off the ball on offense and use his size and quickness to stop perimeter players and have a nose for the ball, the Lakers have a valuable rotational piece at the point guard position.

Nunn confirmed that he is dialed in after picking up his $5.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The approach Nunn is taking this offseason is providing the franchise and its fans more reasons to be excited for the season to kick off.

Handy Lands Contract Extension With Lakers

Usually being labeled as a fan-favorite exists with players on a roster but for the Lakers, there is also a fan-favorite coach in Phil Handy.

Heading into his fourth season with the Lakers, Handy has proven to be an amazing coach for the team. With his noteworthy achievement of helping lead the Purple and Gold to its 17th championship in the 2019-2020 season, Handy has developed a reputation of being a players coach and excellent skills teacher when it comes to having a relationship with his athletes.

His hard work has paid off as the Lakers signed Handy to a contract extension. The belief the Lakers have in Handy is evident, and that has been clear with head coach Darvin Ham entrusting him by having him be the only former Lakers assistant to stay on board with the new coaching staff for the 2022-23 NBA season.

