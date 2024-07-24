Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nuggets Felt Lakers Should’ve Beaten Them In 2024 Playoffs

The first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets this past year was much closer than the five-game series length would suggest. And it was extremely frustrating for the Lakers as they actually spent more time in the lead throughout the series, led at halftime in each contest, and by double-digits in three of their four losses.

But the Nuggets continually found a way to fight back and with the help of a couple of Jamal Murray game-winning shots, would eliminate the Lakers despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It felt like a series the Lakers could’ve and should’ve won, and according to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets felt that way as well.

Caldwell-Pope appeared on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show and revealed that they spent so much energy trying to capture the top seed that they had little left once the playoffs started and in a moment of transparency, said that the Nuggets themselves felt the Lakers should’ve beaten them:

“You know how like, towards the playoffs guys get their rest. But I felt like that’s where we spent most of our energy and time trying to get that first place and playing catch-up. And we get to the playoffs, we have no gas. We felt like the Lakers should have beaten us. We were down every game. At least 10 [points], I think the highest may be what, 20-something. Just taking that energy and using it there so it was a lot that went into that season.”

You don’t often get these moments of honesty, but if the Nuggets were as exhausted as Caldwell-Pope let on, and considering how good the Lakers looked in stretches, it makes sense why they would have felt that way. LeBron and Davis were outstanding and Austin Reaves did a more than admirable job in leading the defensive efforts against Murray, but the Lakers just couldn’t sustain it and the Nuggets found a way.

After signing with the Orlando Magic this summer, Caldwell-Pope will now look to provide some veteran presence and championship moxie to one of the most promising teams in the Eastern Conference. But he will no longer have to take part in the battles between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Austin Rivers believes Lakers aren’t far away from championship contention

Before he helped the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was also a key piece to the Lakers’ run to the 2020 Championship as well, being an ideal fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both LeBron and Davis have been starring for Team USA this summer in the showcase prior to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

And they have been so good that former NBA player Austin Rivers feels differently about the Lakers’ chances this upcoming season.

Rivers took to social media, calling James and Davis the two most dynamic players on Team USA, which some feel is the most talented team ever assembled. Rivers would continue on, noting that if they are at this level, the Lakers can’t be too far away from championship contention.

