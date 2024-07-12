Kevin Garnett: Lakers’ LeBron James Could Play 10 More Years In Warriors’ Draymond Green Role

Even at 39 years old, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to amaze and impress his peers and basketball fans across the world.

While he might not be at the peak of his powers anymore, James remains one of the best players in the NBA and he proved his status after he was chosen to play for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. This marks the fourth time that James has played for the national team and will have a chance to add a third gold medal to his incredible list of accolades.

As the elder statesman of the roster, James won’t have to do much of the heavy lifting especially because this iteration of Team USA is loaded with talent. Joining James are fellow superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. The USA basketball should feel fortunate to have a healthy James on the roster, especially after he was voted as the best player during Team USA basketball camp.

James helped lead the Americans to their first victory in exhibition play against Canada and fellow NBA legend and Team USA alumni Kevin Garnett noted that the King could play in the league another 10 years if he accepted a similar role to the one Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green plays via his personal X account:

Lord! Bron could play 10 more years in a Draymond role. 💯 🇺🇸 🫡 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 11, 2024

James’ box score closely resembled that of Green’s during the regular season as he recorded seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in the win against Canada. With so much star power next to him, LeBron is able to focus on being a distributor and defender, two areas that Green excels in for the Warriors.

As for playing 10 years, James would likely be the first person to say he wouldn’t plan on playing that long but it does speak to his basketball IQ and ability to dictate games at this point of his career. James recently signed a two-year deal with the Lakers and it’s likely that he retires after it’s complete.

LeBron James remains confident in Lakers’ chances to compete for championships with Anthony Davis

Los Angeles got James to re-sign in free agency despite not making any meaningful additions to the roster. However, that hasn’t deterred James who said he’s confident he and Anthony Davis can still compete for titles with the Lakers.

