SKIMS Named Official Underwear Partner Of NBA, WNBA & USA Basketball

SKIMS was named the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball as part of a multi-year agreement with the brand founded by Kim Kardashian.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

The NBA’s announcement was accompanied by a photo opportunity featuring commissioner Adam Silver, Kardashian and SKIMS co-founder and CEO Jens Grede.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” Silver said. “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

The NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball intend to collaborate with SKIMS at future marquee events, including the much-ballyhooed in-season tournament and 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

The partnership agreement also calls for SKIMS to receive media exposure across a variety of NBA platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts as well as the both leagues’ official social and digital platforms.

Such was the case during the Los Angeles Lakers’ home opener against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, which was exclusively broadcasted by TNT, when a SKIMS virtual logo appeared on both ends of the court during a portion of the second half.

Kardashian has attended several Lakers games at Crytpo.com Arena over the years, and became somewhat of a regular during the team’s playoff run last season.

SKIMS for men

The NBA’s partnership agreement comes days after the launch of SKIMS Mens, which features three collections of everyday essentials developed with comfort in mind.

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and soccer icon Neymar Jr were selected for the marketing campaign.

