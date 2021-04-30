Kings Vs. Lakers 04/30/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-3 straight up and against the spread in their last four games at home. The Lakers will try to get back on track at Staples Center on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the point spread works). Sacramento is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against the Lakers and 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against them.

Kings vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and Andre Drummond added 17 points with 11 rebounds in Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the red-hot combo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as the Wizards came away with a 116-107 win.

The Lakers are now just 1-4 SU and 0-4-1 ATS with their only win over that stretch coming against the lowly Orlando Magic. Only two games now separate Los Angeles in fifth place from the Portland Trail Blazers in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers enter this three-game homestand with a 17-13 SU and 12-18 ATS record at home.

Sacramento played well in a 113-106 upset win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, but didn’t carry any of that momentum into its home game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night as the Jazz ran all over the Kings in a 154-105 blowout win. The Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox for the fourth straight game on Friday as the team’s star point guard is stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Since going 0-9 SU and 2-7 ATS over their previous nine games, the Kings are a more respectable 3-3 SU and 3-2-1 ATS over their last six.

Friday night’s total is set at 223 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 8-2 in Sacramento’s last 10 road games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles still has time to get on track, but the postseason is rapidly approaching with only 10 games left in the regular season. Having some momentum before LeBron James returns this week would be nice, starting with a win over Sacramento in this one.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.