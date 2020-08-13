Kings vs Lakers 08/13/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers will look to wrap up the regular season on a high note with a win over the Kings on Thursday.

Los Angeles is a five-point favorite in Orlando on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Sacramento’s last win against the Lakers came back in December of 2018 with Los Angeles going 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in this head-to-head series since then.

Kings vs Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with their 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James had 29 points and 12 assists, Anthony Davis bounced back from a poor performance against Indiana to score 27 points, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 25 points in the victory as well.

James is listed as probable for Thursday’s regular season finale with a groin injury while Davis is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

While the Lakers were happy to pick up the win on the court, their against the spread backers suffered another loss with Los Angeles going off at -5 against Denver. Los Angeles is just 1-6 ATS since the NBA’s return per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Sacramento entered the bubble with a chance to fight for the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings, but a 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS record through the first seven games back wasn’t enough to get the job done.

The Kings were 7-3 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in their previous 10 games before the season was postponed, but they were unable to regain that momentum on the restart. De’Aaron Fox averaged 26.2 points and 7.2 assists in his six games back in action before being shut down for the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

The UNDER is 11-5 in the last 16 games between Sacramento and Los Angeles for totals bettors at online betting sites.

The Kings feel close to becoming a playoff contender with a talented young core that includes De’Aron Fox and Marvin Bagley III. But with both of those young stars out in this one and nothing left to play for, the Kings won’t provide the Lakers with much of a test on Thursday.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.