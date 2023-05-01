Klay Thompson Calls It ‘Dream Come True’ To Play Lakers In Playoffs With Warriors

Opposing teams and players started to take the Los Angeles Lakers seriously after the trade deadline, and the franchise has proven they should be considered a legitimate threat now that they’ve made it to the second round.

The Lakers dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6, and now face off against the defending champions the Golden State Warriors. In a clash of marquee franchises, the NBA will be intently watching given all the storylines at play.

For Klay Thompson, it’s an exciting series considering his southern California ties and he reflected on what it means to be a part of it. ﻿“It’s special. We’ve played LeBron in the Finals four times. Obviously one of the greatest to ever play. And Anthony Davis is right there as well, we’ve played AD in the playoffs too. Watching that last series against Memphis, it looks like they’re gelling and their guys know their roles, the other guys besides those two.

“It’s gonna be a huge challenge for us but we’re all excited to play the Lakers. I mean, it’s a legendary franchise and Warriors vs. Lakers, I think it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs. I know I’m personally excited, I get to play in front of my father, my mother, some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our homestead. It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”

L.A. and Golden State met in the Play-In Tournament a couple of seasons ago, but the two organizations haven’t played a playoff series against one another since 1991. That streak finally comes to an end when the Lakers and Warriors meet in the Bay Area for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Both teams appear to be peaking at the right time, and although Los Angeles was able to get past a tough team in Memphis they get an entirely different challenge in Golden State. As reigning NBA champions, the Warriors will be ready from the get-go to defend their home floor so the Lakers must come with the same attitude and mentality they showed in Game 6 against the Grizzlies if they want a shot at stealing another game on the road.

LeBron James discusses connection he’s felt with fans during playoffs

In his first postseason playing at home in front of a full crowd, LeBron James has looked rejuvenated. James was robbed of multiple chances to play in front of the L.A. faithful, but this year he’s finally been able to connect with the fans on a different level.

