Knicks Vs. Lakers 05/11/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-9 straight up in their last 13 games against the New York Knicks and 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against them. The Lakers will try to turn these trends around with a win and cover against the Knicks on Tuesday night at home.

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Knicks originally opened as seven-point underdogs, but have been bet down to +4.5 as this game approaches (how line movement works).

Knicks vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis followed up his 38-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers with an even more dominant effort on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. Davis scored 42 points and collected 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 123-110 upset win over the Suns.

While LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (quarantine) will still be out of the lineup against the Knicks, the Lakers are expected to get Kyle Kuzma back after he missed Sunday’s game with back tightness.

The Lakers are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games as a betting favorite. Before this recent skid, Los Angeles was 12-1 SU and 10-2-1 ATS in its previous 13 games as a favorite.

Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench on Sunday night to lead the Knicks to a 106-100 win over the Los Angeles Clippers as 7.5-point road underdogs. Julius Randle and Derrick Rose have led the Knicks to a surprising 38-30 SU campaign this season to put New York in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

New York has been playing some great basketball down the stretch with a 14-5 SU and 16-3 ATS record over its last 19 games including eight outright upset wins.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 213.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 10-4 in New York’s last 14 games.

Los Angeles went into Sunday’s game against Phoenix with no momentum but should come out of it feeling confident about the stretch run given how well Anthony Davis is playing. This matchup against the Knicks should be another good test for Davis and the Lakers as the team patiently awaits the return of LeBron James.

