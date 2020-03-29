Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, And Payton Chester To Be Honored At 2020 WNBA Draft

The WNBA announced that it will hold its annual draft as scheduled on Friday, April 17.

The league also announced that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, as well as Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, will all be honored at the draft.

Along with five others passengers, all four tragically passed in a helicopter crash in January, sending a complete shockwave throughout the basketball world.

Bryant will also be honored during the actual season, the league announced.

Bryant was a well-known vocal supporter of women’s basketball, especially as his daughter was diving into the game much like he did as a child. The two were seen at numerous games and Bryant had even said that there were a couple of WNBA players who he believed could play in the NBA.

His daughter’s dream was to play for the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team and eventually the WNBA.

Altobelli and Chester were Bryant’s teammates on the Mamba Academy team that was coached by her father. Altobelli’s parents as well as Chester’s mother were also victims.

In lieu of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 WNBA Draft will take place digitally without any players, guests, or media attending.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live with prospects participating remotely.