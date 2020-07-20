Kobe Bryant, Spectrum SportsNet Win Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Spectrum SportsNet was recognized at the 72nd annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, coming away with two wins.

The award show was held virtually on July 18, with the network nominated in four categories, including Sports Special, Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced), Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast), and Sports Feature.

Spectrum SportsNet received their first win of the night for Sports Series, Post-Produced for “Backstage: Lakers.” They collected their other win in the category of Sports Special for “Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers.”

The Los Angeles Area Emmys also honored Kobe Bryant and posthumously bestowed him with the Governors Award.

The #LAEmmys for Sports Series, Post-Produced goes to the Spectrum SportsNet Team (@SpectrumSN) for “Backstage: Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/vVOyD6Ilc7 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 19, 2020

The #LAEmmys for Sports Special goes to the Spectrum SportsNet Team (@SpectrumSN) for “Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/29jPSqDe58 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 19, 2020

Recognizing his legacy of philanthropy, community building & inspiration extending beyond the basketball court, the Governors Award goes to @KobeBryant. Legendary composer & friend John Williams accepts the award on behalf of the Bryant family at the #LAEmmys sponsored by @KIA. pic.twitter.com/xaC784aeHS — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 19, 2020

The Governors Award is presented to individuals, companies, or organization have made impactful and innovative achievements in a variety of fields that contributed to the greater Los Angeles Area.

It was a successful night all around for Spectrum SportsNet, as well as SportsNet LA — the exclusive home of the Los Angeles Dodgers — as they won the award for Sports Series, Live Broadcast for “Access SportsNet: Dodgers.”

Both networks offer insightful and entertaining coverage of the Lakers and Dodgers throughout their respective seasons and give the audience quality programs throughout the year.

Spectrum SportsNet to air Lakers scrimmages

The NBA’s plan to restart the 2019-20 season features eight seeding games. Those are slated to begin on July 30, with the Lakers and L.A. Clippers on the opening docket.

However, the league also implemented a three-game exhibition schedule where all 22 teams will get a chance to get their feet wet before the season officially resumes. Fortunately for Lakers fans, Spectrum SportsNet will be televising the team’s three games.

Los Angeles kicks off their scrimmage schedule against the Dallas Mavericks on July 23 at 4 p.m. PT. Their next game will be held on July 25 at 9 a.m. against the Orlando Magic. Their exhibition schedule will end with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on July 27 at 12 p.m.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!