Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa To Attend Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium On Sept. 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their annual Lakers night on Sept. 1 and their giveaway this year is an extremely special one. The Dodgers will be giving away a Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba’ baseball jersey for all those who purchase special ticket packages for the game in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Of course, Kobe is one of the most beloved figures in the Los Angeles area and anything honoring him will be well received. And someone else who is sure to appreciate it is his wife Vanessa Bryant.

In fact, Vanessa went on social media following the announcement of the giveaway to reveal that she will actually be in attendance on Lakers night at Dodger Stadium, no doubt sporting that beautiful Kobe Bryant baseball jersey, via ESPN Los Angeles:

We’ll see you for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium, Vanessa! 💜💛#LakeShow x #HereToPlay pic.twitter.com/5T7M6rNupQ — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 27, 2023

Vanessa being in the building simply makes this an even more special night. She showed an unreal amount of strength in how she handled the tragic death of not only her husband, but also her daughter, and she has continued ensure Kobe’s legacy lives on, donating all of her lawsuit winnings to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation while also working out a deal to ensure the continued release of Kobe’s shoes with Nike.

Fans in attendance at Lakers Night are really in for a one-of-a-kind treat with these special jerseys. They are black and gold, with a mamba scale pattern much like the uniforms the Lakers wore in 2020 during their run to the NBA championship. And seeing Vanessa Bryant and the rest of the Bryant family there in them will only make the night that much more special and memorable.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis shares memory of Kobe Bryant interacting with his young daughter

Of course, Kobe Bryant was well known for being a ‘girl dad’ as well and Lakers star Anthony Davis’ first child was a daughter as well. And when asked about his favorite Kobe memory, Davis reminisced about a moment between Kobe and his young child.

Davis revealed that he actually has the video of Kobe playing with his daughter while she was just a few months old as they were at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. Davis would continue on, adding that his daughter asked about Kobe upon seeing a collage of pictures in Davis’ basement and upon the Lakers star explaining who he was and the tragedy that occurred, she would embrace him, calling him Uncle Kobe.

