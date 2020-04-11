Kobe Bryant’s ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’ To Debut No. 1 On New York Times Best-Seller List

It is hard to believe, but it has been nearly three months since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

News of Bryant’s death shocked the NBA and sports everywhere and put the league in a state of mourning. The Los Angeles Lakers legend meant so much to countless people and had an impact on the world that can not be understated.

While Bryant was best known for his basketball career, he was also in the middle of conquering the media landscape as he founded Granity Studios, a multimedia company focused on telling sports-inspired stories.

Granity is set to release another one of Bryant’s creations, a children’s book series entitled “The Wizenard Series: Season One” and will be featured atop the New York Times list for middle-grade hardcovers, according to ESPN:

The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One,” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books.

The company has already reached critical acclaim status with previous book installations:

Those other books from Granity to make best-seller lists earlier this year include “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof,” “Legacy And The Queen” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp” — the prequel to this best-seller.

Even off the court, Bryant found continued success as his passion for teaching the younger generations shone through in his works. Since Bryant’s death, his 2018 book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” hit another surge in sales as it has been on Amazon’s top lists for most of the year.

In times of a crisis, it is easy to remember Bryant and his approach to handling overwhelming challenges and the world could use his mentality right now.