Kyle Kuzma Feels Showtime Lakers Would ‘Dominate’ Today’s NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together many star-studded rosters in the franchise’s history, leading to comparisons between L.A.’s greatest teams and other NBA dynasties.

The Golden State Warriors’ victory in the 2022 NBA Finals sparked a debate over how would Steph Curry and Co. fare against the “Showtime” Lakers, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s early 2000s L.A., or Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Many of the players involved in the conversation have chimed in, making a case for their team to come out victorious in hypothetical matchups against the NBA’s all-time best — while also pointing out how trivial such debates are.

Former Laker Kyle Kuzma joined Draymond Green in highlighting the ridiculousness of the comparisons between NBA dynasties on the Warriors’ video cast. However, Kuzma did say he believes the Showtime Lakers would be as dominant in the current NBA as they were in the 1980s, via The Volume:

“I believe that the Showtime Lakers, they would f—–g dominate this era. I was watching Magic in the 80s, just highlights like earlier in the summer. People don’t realize he was fast as s—. He was fast as hell like he was getting the rebound, up the court and three dribbles and that’s the NBA now.”

Last month, Green offered a different take on the theoretical series between his Warriors and great Lakers teams, saying he “would love” to match up with O’Neal, his favorite player growing up.

The 6-foot-6 forward said he wanted to prove he could “get a stop” against L.A.’s legendary center. “If I could play basketball with Shaq, and then if I could also guard Shaq so I can shut everyone up with the whole, ‘You can’t guard Shaq.’ [Of] course I can’t guard Shaq, but I can get a stop,” he said.

“I ain’t saying I’m going to stop him relatively, but I think at some point, I’m going to get a stop.”

Kuzma gained confidence from being Lakers’ only young player not included in Anthony Davis’ trade with Pelicans

Kuzma told Green his confidence received a boost when he was the only so-called “Baby Laker” who didn’t get included in a trade package for then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis back in 2019.

“I’m just reading your actions, and your actions are telling me that you believe in me because you didn’t trade me, right?,” the current Washington Wizards forward said.

“You think whatever role I may put in, whatever you think, that’s gonna help y’all win a championship.”

