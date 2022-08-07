Kyle Kuzma Gained Confidence From Being Only Young Lakers Player Not Included In Anthony Davis Trade With Pelicans

When former New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the 2018-19 season, the Laker faithful was elated to potentially pair a superstar next to LeBron James, who they signed in 2018.

While the Lakers had a promising 2018-19 season with James leading the team to as high as the No. 4 seed with the help of the exciting young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma before injuries set in, the thought of a Lakers championship during that time did not feel real because of the lack of star power.

The Lakers did finally complete the trade with the Pelicans to acquire Davis during the 2019 offseason in one of the biggest transactions in NBA history. There were many pros and cons to this deal, but aside from acquiring one of the best players in the world being the most appealing factor, the biggest negative factor was trading away the Lakers’ young nucleus.

Current Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was the only young Laker not to be included in the Davis trade and during an appearance on The Volume’s Draymond Green Show, Kuzma was asked about what the blockbuster trade did for his confidence level at such a young age:

“I mean, that they believed I’m a winning player and someone that can bring a championship to this organization. And none of this was ever said. I’m just reading your actions, and your actions are telling me that you believe in me because you didn’t trade me, right? You think whatever role I may put in, whatever you think, that’s gonna help y’all win a championship. So that just gave me even more confidence, you know what I mean? And shit, it worked out.”

The 6-foot-9-inch forward was correct as it did work out between him and the Lakers after he helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat. Despite the heavy scrutiny from Lakers fans throughout his tenure with the team, Kuzma proved to be a pivotal piece who can be a spark plug off the bench in scoring, hustle plays and team defense.

Like the Lakers and its fans, Kuzma still wishes the team got a championship parade in L.A after the Purple and Gold won their 17th championship in franchise history.

As Kuzma continues to tap into his potential by averaging 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds with the Wizards last season, the 27-year-old forward is still grateful for the love he gets from Lakers fans when he is in the area. No matter how good Kuzma gets and how the conversation of trading most of the young core for a star like Davis can go, the Lakers faithful can be thankful for the time a prospect like Kuzma gave to the franchise, helping make history with their beloved organization.

Davis Donates $350,000 To Kentucky Flood Relief

Davis has always been one of the best basketball players in the world since his college days at the University of Kentucky where he led them to win the National Championship in 2012.

By staying connected and grateful for what Coach John Calipari’s program has done for his life, Davis takes his on the court leadership to bigger matters by taking action after historic floods swept through parts of the state of Kentucky, leading to the death of 35 individuals and others still missing.

When Davis became aware of the issue, he reached out to Calipari and offered to donate $350,000 towards The Kentucky Flood Relief, helping people in need.

