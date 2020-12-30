Kyle Kuzma: Blue Lakers Classic Edition Jersey His Favorite

The Los Angeles Lakers are early into the 2020-21 NBA season, but the team has already brought out some outstanding looking jerseys in the first week.

Their white City Edition jersey designed by Elgin Baylor for the Lakers Lore Series were a massive hit on Christmas Day. The Lakers followed that with a blue Classic Edition jersey that the team wore during the 1970s and the era of Jerry West and Baylor.

The color scheme was the same the franchise used when they were in Minneapolis as well and coincidentally, the team hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves while debuting the throwback jersey. L.A. went on to blowout the Timberwolves by 36 points and one of the stars of that contest was Kyle Kuzma, as he filled in admirably for Anthony Davis.

Kuzma is also the longest-tenured Laker, having been with the franchise for four seasons. Thus, he has had the opportunity to wear more jerseys than anyone on the team and of all of those, Kuzma revealed on his Instagram the classic blue Lakers jersey is his favorite.

Perhaps one reason why Kuzma is partial to these jerseys is the performance he put forth in them. Starting in place of Davis, Kuzma scored 14 points in the first quarter on his way to 20 on the night to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three blocks for his most complete performance of the early season.

Of course, the Kobe Bryant inspired Black Mamba Jerseys are another favorite of many. In fact, Kuzma said prior to his rookie season that look was his favorite at that time before he had even worn them.

They also now hold a special sentimental value to many after his tragic passing, not to mention the Lakers’ performance in them through most of the NBA restart and playoffs last season.

Kuzma’s role will be ‘fluid’ throughout season

With Davis out against the Timberwolves, the Lakers were in need of Kuzma’s scoring more than usual, but that won’t always be the case. The Lakers have plenty of depth and head coach Frank Vogel expects the roles of of many to fluctuate throughout the season as he figures out the best combinations.

“We will probably have some fluidity with how we use the many weapons in our arsenal this year,” Vogel said. “The No. 1 thing with Kuz in terms of this team is to bring energy on both ends of the floor.”

“He knows what we’re asking him to do offensively: be more aggressive in catch-and-shoot situations, playing through him some, but also complementing ‘Bron and A.D., and continuing to grow on the defensive end. That much is clear to him.”

