Kyle Kuzma: Lakers Tenure With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Was ‘Most Important Time Of My Life’

The Los Angeles Lakers considered versatile forward Kyle Kuzma, at one time, the most important player of their core of young talent. At least that was the evaluation they made when they fought to keep him in their trade for Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans. Alongside Davis and LeBron James, Kuzma was forced to mold his game if he wanted to be impactful.

In one season, Kuzma was able to do that to an extremely successful degree. He turned himself from a score-first power forward into a do-it-all hustle combo wing. That skillset earned him a major payday after the Lakers eventually dealt Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers and their fans look back fondly on Kuzma’s early years with the team, as well as his massive contributions to the 2020 NBA championship team. But it’s Kuzma who considers that to be one of the most vital stages of his life for his development in all phases, via Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation:

“Everything — how to be a pro. How to motivate people, how to work, how to be a businessman, so many things. And I think that was one of the most important times of my life — taking a backseat and really watching and learning. And I think everything I’ve done then, I’m doing now, and trying to pay it forward and give it to people, too.”

It’s arguable that Kuzma’s greatest strides as a player were made during that 2019-20 season. The way he shifted his game so fit the needs of the team was something there had previously been concern about. He was an awkward fit next to Davis and James at first, but ultimately found himself to be a part of some of the team’s best lineups by the end.

His growth as a player seemed to match the growth that he felt off the court, as well. He grew as a person, a businessman and so much more as he says. And that growth helped him to become a leader, something he now uses to help a younger Wizards team stay afloat.

