L.A. Live To Host Lakers Events For Fans Before 2021-22 Home Games

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented the Los Angeles Lakers from celebrating the franchise’s 17th NBA title with the fans during a traditional championship parade in 2020.

President Jeanie Buss “dreamt” about holding a co-parade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series the same year. Unfortunately, further COVID-19 waves made it impossible for the two teams to take to the streets of Los Angeles in recognition of their triumph.

The Lakers franchise is now trying to bring the fans closer as the U.S. seems to be turning the corner following the Delta variant-induced setback in the fight against the coronavirus. The franchise has announced it will organize five Lakers Live events before selected home games this season, taking place at Xbox Plaza across from Staples Center at L.A. Live.

The attending fans will have the chance to pose for photos with the Laker Girls as well as unnamed Lakers legends. They will also be invited to take part in fun games with prizes.

The events are presented by the NBA’s official beer partner, Michelob Ultra.

More information about each Lakers Live will be available the week prior to the event, the franchise said. The first Lakers Live is scheduled for Nov. 10, 2021, between 3:30-6:30 p.m. PT ahead of the blockbuster clash against the Miami Heat.

LeBron James could return to the starting lineup for the game. The four-time NBA champion was penciled in for re-evaluation a week after he injured his abdomen in the 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 2.

Lakers Live Schedule For 2021-22 Season

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (before the home game against the Miami Heat)

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, 4-7 p.m. (Indiana Pacers)

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 4-7 p.m (Portland Trail Blazers)

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Utah Jazz)

Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Dallas Mavericks)

