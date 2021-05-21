LA Public Health 2021-22 Lakers Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes Details

The Los Angeles Lakers utilized their home-court advantage to secure a playoff spot with their Play-In Tournament win over the Golden State Warriors.

It is safe to say that having fans back at Staples Center has provided a much-needed boost that was sorely missed during their title run last season. The Lakers have since ushered in some sense of normalcy with a limited capacity in the stands.

The Purple and Gold are now doing what they can to help build on the efforts that have been made over the past year. This has resulted in even more incentive for fans to do what they can to get vaccinated.

LA Public Health announced that those receiving vaccinations at their select sites will have a chance to win a pair of season tickets for the 2021-22 season:

Get vaccinated at select vaccination sites this weekend for the chance to enter the @Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes and win a pair (2) of season tickets for next season! Official rules at: https://t.co/h6lI8WJ6da pic.twitter.com/L5R8TDeNEs — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 20, 2021

Those looking to enter the Lakers 2021-22 Season Ticket Vaccination Sweepstakes must be a Los Angeles County resident that is 18 years or older. While some sites have already been listed, more locations could be added.

The Lakers have done their part with players and coaches receiving vaccinations except for Dennis Schroder. Being able to welcome fans back into the stadium has not gone unnoticed by the team since the final stretch of the regular season.

Lakers vs. Suns first-round playoff schedule (all times PT)

Game 1: Sunday, May 23, L.A @ Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25, L.A @ Phoenix, 7 p.m., Spectrum SportsNet

Game 3: Thursday, May 27, Phoenix @ L.A., 7 p.m., Spectrum SportsNet

Game 4: Sunday, May 30, Phoenix @ L.A., 12:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5*: Tuesday, June 1, L.A. @ Phoenix, TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

Game 6*: Thursday, June 3, Phoenix @ L.A., TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

Game 7*: Saturday, June 5, L.A. @ Phoenix, TBD, Spectrum SportsNet

*if necessary

