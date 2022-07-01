Laker Rumors: L.A. Has ‘Strong Interest’ In Reuniting With Thomas Bryant But Raptors Also Interested
The Los Angeles Lakers roster is starting to take shape as Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham have clearly prioritized youth and athleticism, a sign the team learned from its mistakes last offseason.

The Lakers addressed some of their needs on the perimeter with Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr., but also filled the hole at center with Damian Jones. Each player brings a specific skillset Los Angeles needed though there is still work to be done to fill out the rest of the team.

For example, the Lakers could still use a big who can hit outside shots. There aren’t many of those players on the market, though one name that has gained significant momentum is Thomas Bryant.

Bryant remains a free agent and according to Brad Turner of L.A. Times, the Lakers are seriously considering a reunion although they face some competition in the Toronto Raptors:

Bryant spent his rookie season with the Lakers playing a small role, but started to show real flashes during his time with the Washington Wizards. The young big man looked like another gem of a prospect before a torn ACL cost him half of the 2020-21 season. Bryant managed to return midway through the 2021-22 season, appearing in 27 games and starting nine of them.

For the Lakers, reuniting with Bryant would be a solid move considering his potential as an outside shooting big who can rebound and block shots. The injury history is concerning, but for a veteran minimum deal there are far worse options available. However, the threat of the Raptors is very real as they have lacked a true center on their roster and Bryant would fit the type of player they usually chase after.

Lakers competing with Celtics for Thomas Bryant

When free agency opened, it sounded like the Lakers were going to be competing with the Boston Celtics for Bryant’s services. However, with the Celtics bringing back Luke Kornet, it may put them out of the running.

