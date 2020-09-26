Los Angeles Lakers 2020 NBA Finals Schedule & TV Info

The Los Angeles Lakers, after needing just five games to get through each of their Western Conference series, have clinched their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Fittingly, they await an opponent a fourth time in as many chances this postseason.

They of course will face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. Miami squandered an opportunity to be crowned Eastern Conference champions over the weekend, but still hold a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set for Sunday.

When L.A. entered the Walt Disney World bubble, doubts were raised about their championship aspirations amid poor play during seeding games. They went just 3-5 and largely coasted after quickly sealing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Some wrote them off again after a Game 1 loss in the first round to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Lakers put their foot on the gas after that and simply dominated the first three rounds.

They won four straight against the Trail Blazers to win the series 4-1, followed the exact same format to a 4-1 win over the Houston Rockets, and needed only five to take care of the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis continued to cement themselves as the best duo in basketball, with the latter taking a particularly incredible leap in the postseason.

The Lakers will now be fighting for the franchise’s 17th championship, a mark that would tie them with the Celtics for most in NBA history. They already have the most conference championships in league history, with their win against the Nuggets being No. 32.

Heat/Celtics vs. Lakers schedule for 2020 NBA Finals if ECF doesn’t require Game 7

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Game 1, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m. PT, ABC

Friday, Oct. 2: Game 2, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game 3, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game 4, Lakers @ Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Friday, Oct. 9*: Game 5, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Oct. 11*: Game 6, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Otc. 13*: Game 7, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Heat/Celtics vs. Lakers schedule for 2020 NBA Finals if ECF requires Game 7

Friday, Oct. 2: Game 1, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Oct. 4: Game 2, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game 3, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

Friday, Oct. 9: Game 4, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Oct. 11*: Game 5, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 13*: Game 6, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

Friday, Otc. 16*: Game 7, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

*if necessary

