Los Angeles Lakers 2020 NBA Finals Schedule & TV Info
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers, after needing just five games to get through each of their Western Conference series, have clinched their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Fittingly, they await an opponent a fourth time in as many chances this postseason.

They of course will face either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. Miami squandered an opportunity to be crowned Eastern Conference champions over the weekend, but still hold a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set for Sunday.

When L.A. entered the Walt Disney World bubble, doubts were raised about their championship aspirations amid poor play during seeding games. They went just 3-5 and largely coasted after quickly sealing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Some wrote them off again after a Game 1 loss in the first round to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Lakers put their foot on the gas after that and simply dominated the first three rounds.

They won four straight against the Trail Blazers to win the series 4-1, followed the exact same format to a 4-1 win over the Houston Rockets, and needed only five to take care of the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis continued to cement themselves as the best duo in basketball, with the latter taking a particularly incredible leap in the postseason.

The Lakers will now be fighting for the franchise’s 17th championship, a mark that would tie them with the Celtics for most in NBA history. They already have the most conference championships in league history, with their win against the Nuggets being No. 32.

Heat/Celtics vs. Lakers schedule for 2020 NBA Finals if ECF doesn’t require Game 7

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Game 1, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m. PT, ABC
Friday, Oct. 2: Game 2, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game 3, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game 4, Lakers @ Heat, 6 p.m., ABC
Friday, Oct. 9*: Game 5, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Oct. 11*: Game 6, Lakers @ Heat, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Otc. 13*: Game 7, Lakers vs. Heat, 6 p.m., ABC

Heat/Celtics vs. Lakers schedule for 2020 NBA Finals if ECF requires Game 7

Friday, Oct. 2: Game 1, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game 2, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game 3, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
Friday, Oct. 9: Game 4, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Oct. 11*: Game 5, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Oct. 13*: Game 6, Lakers @ Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
Friday, Otc. 16*: Game 7, Lakers vs. Heat/Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC

*if necessary

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Shaquille O’Neal Compares Playing With Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, And LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal had the privilege of playing with a number of all-time greats during his own Hall of Fame 20-year NBA…
Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers News: Media Still Has Giannis Antetokounmpo Ahead Of LeBron James For 2019-20 NBA MVP

Before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended, one of the biggest developing stories was that of the Most Valuable Player…

Paul Pierce Details Growing Up Lakers Fan, But Being Selected By Celtics In 1998 NBA Draft

For most Los Angeles Lakers fans, Paul Pierce’s name brings a certain disdain and dislike as he was a villain who had no…

Lakers News: Rudy Gay Amazed By LeBron James’ Longevity In 17th NBA Season

Coming into the 2019-20 NBA season, there were questions as to how LeBron James would perform in his 17th season with…