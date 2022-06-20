Lakers 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule & TV Info. Released

The NBA announced the game and broadcast schedules for the upcoming NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022. The event is scheduled to take place on July 7-17 on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All 30 teams will be in attendance and each will play at least five games. The two teams with the best records after playing four games will face off in a championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The other 28 teams will play a fifth game either on July 16 or July 17.

The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off the Las Vegas Summer League with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on July 8. They will then take on the Charlotte Hornets on July 10, the L.A. Clippers on July 12 and then the New Orleans Pelicans on July 15.

As mentioned previously, they will play a fifth game but their opponent will be finalized after each team has played their four games.

For the Lakers, Summer League represents a chance to find another diamond in the rough. Although they do not have a pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, they are known to be interested in acquiring at least one second-round pick. In a deep draft, Los Angeles has a great shot at adding talent at a bargain price.

Austin Reaves showed flashes during last year’s Summer League, and Los Angeles is hopeful they can replicate their success either late in the draft or in the undrafted free agent pool. This will be key in setting up their future, as well as building out a roster that is hopeful to bounce back after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Regardless, Summer League is a treat for basketball fans as they get to see the next wave of stars. For the Lakers, hopefully it is a step in the right direction as they look to climb back to the top.

Prior to Summer League in Las Vegas, the Lakers will also participate in the annual California Classic Summer League. Previously hosted by the Sacramento Kings, this year’s edition will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Los Angeles will play two games during the event, facing off against the Miami Heat on July 2 and finishing against the Golden State Warriors on July 3.

Full Lakers 2022 Summer League Schedule And TV Info.

DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION TV INFO July 2 2 p.m. PT Miami Heat Chase Center Spectrum SportsNet July 3 4:30 p.m. PT Golden State Warriors Chase Center Spectrum SportsNet July 8 7 p.m. PT Phoenix Suns Thomas & Mack Center ESPN2 July 10 6:30 p.m. PT Charlotte Hornets Thomas & Mack Center NBATV July 12 8 p.m. PT Los Angeles Clippers Thomas & Mack Center NBATV July 15 8 p.m. PT New Orleans Pelicans Thomas & Mack Center ESPN2 July 16 or 17 TBD TBD Thomas & Mack Center TBD

