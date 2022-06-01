2022 Lakers Preseason Schedule Includes Games In Las Vegas & Bay Area

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced their 2022 preseason schedule and it will kick off on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. It will be one of two preseason games for the Lakers to take place at their home arena.

Following that will be a pair of back-to-back contests in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The first will be Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Phoenix Suns and then Thursday, Oct. 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers will then hit the road and head to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Sunday, Oct. 9. Afterward, the Lakers will return home to host the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 12 before heading to Sacramento for their preseason finale on Friday, Oct. 14 to face the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

This preseason will be the first opportunity at getting a look at the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham, who the team recently hired. Last season, the Lakers went 0-6 in the preseason and though no one realized it at the time, it was a precursor for what was to come during the regular season.

The Lakers’ struggles in the preseason continued throughout the entire regular season in what was possibly the most disappointing season in franchise history. The Lakers will have the opportunity next season to show that the 2021-22 season was a fluke and the preseason could serve to put the rest of the league on notice.

A lot of times the preseason means very little as teams are bringing back a lot of the same players and are making minor adjustments to their foundation, but that will not be the case for the Lakers next season.

Most of the Lakers were on one-year deals so there will likely be a lot of new faces on the roster next season in addition to learning a new system under Ham. This will also be Ham’s first official games in a head coaching capacity so he won’t be taking that lightly either.

The 2022-23 season will be of the utmost importance for the Lakers and that starts with the preseason.

Lakers to participate in California Classic Summer League

Before the preseason though, the Lakers will be playing in the annual Summer League. In addition to Las Vegas, the Lakers again will be participating in the California Classic at the Chase Center along with the Warriors, Kings and Miami Heat.

