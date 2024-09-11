Lakers 2024-25 Promotional Giveaway & Celebration Schedule
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season is just around the corner, and with that the organization has unveiled their promotional giveaway and celebration schedule for their home slate of games.

Things get started right away on Opening Night when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22. They will be honoring Jerry West, who passed away this summer, recognizing the significant contributions he made to the organization as a player and executive across three decades.

The Lakers will also be wearing a commemorative No. 44 band on the left shoulder of their uniforms this season to honor West.

Then on Oct. 26 against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers will be celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Night by giving out a Pride crossbody bag.

Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors will be Veterans Night Presented by Pechanga with a Lakers Pechanga camo hat as the giveaway.

The Lakers will be giving out a collectable pin set before three games – Nov. 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jan. 21 against the Washington Wizards and March 31 against the Houston Rockets. Jan. 21 will also be a night to honor the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss.

Perhaps the most notable celebration and giveaway on the schedule will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13. The Lakers will be retiring Michael Cooper’s jersey while also giving away No. 21 jerseys to fans.

Other notable celebrations throughout the season include Mental Health Awareness on Feb. 8 against the Indiana Pacers, Girl Dad Night on Feb. 27 against the Timberwolves and Fan Appreciation in the final home game on April 11 against the Rockets.

They have not announced the giveaway for Girl Dad Night yet, but it likely will be something celebrating the lives of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

Some other giveaways on the schedule include a Lakers holiday sweater just in time for Christmas on Dec. 23 against the Detroit Pistons, a license plate frame on Jan. 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, a purple and gold luggage strap on March 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sneakerheads will also be happy to see that the Lakers are giving away a sneaker bag on March 22 against the Chicago Bulls and shoelaces on April 4 against New Orleans.

Lakers 2024-25 Celebration & Giveaway Schedule

DateOpponentCelebrationFan Giveaway
Oct. 22TimberwolvesHonoring Jerry WestWest 44 Jersey
Oct. 26KingsLGBTQ+ PridePride crossbody bag
Nov. 10RaptorsVeterans Night Presented by PechangaLakers Pechanga camo hat
Nov. 13GrizzliesN/ALakers collectable pin set
Nov. 21MagicCity of Los AngelesCity edition inspired socks
Dec. 8Trail BlazersN/AGreetings from Los Angeles postcard set
Dec. 23PistonsN/ALakers holiday sweater
Jan. 3HawksN/ALakers license plate frame
Jan. 13SpursMichael Cooper Jersey RetirementCooper 21 jersey
Jan. 21WizardsDr. Jerry BussLakers collectable pin set
Feb. 8PacersMental Health AwarenessLakers water bottle caddy
Feb. 11JazzIn the Paint Local Art ProgramTo be announced
Feb. 27TimberwolvesGirl Dad NightTo be announced
March 4PelicansN/APurple and gold luggage strap
March 22BullsN/ASneakerhead sneaker bag
March 31RocketsN/ACollectable pin set
April 4PelicansN/ASneakerhead shoelaces
April 11RocketsFan AppreciationLakers tote bag

