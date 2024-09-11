Lakers 2024-25 Promotional Giveaway & Celebration Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season is just around the corner, and with that the organization has unveiled their promotional giveaway and celebration schedule for their home slate of games.

Things get started right away on Opening Night when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22. They will be honoring Jerry West, who passed away this summer, recognizing the significant contributions he made to the organization as a player and executive across three decades.

The Lakers will also be wearing a commemorative No. 44 band on the left shoulder of their uniforms this season to honor West.

Then on Oct. 26 against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers will be celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Night by giving out a Pride crossbody bag.

Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors will be Veterans Night Presented by Pechanga with a Lakers Pechanga camo hat as the giveaway.

The Lakers will be giving out a collectable pin set before three games – Nov. 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jan. 21 against the Washington Wizards and March 31 against the Houston Rockets. Jan. 21 will also be a night to honor the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss.

Perhaps the most notable celebration and giveaway on the schedule will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13. The Lakers will be retiring Michael Cooper’s jersey while also giving away No. 21 jerseys to fans.

Other notable celebrations throughout the season include Mental Health Awareness on Feb. 8 against the Indiana Pacers, Girl Dad Night on Feb. 27 against the Timberwolves and Fan Appreciation in the final home game on April 11 against the Rockets.

They have not announced the giveaway for Girl Dad Night yet, but it likely will be something celebrating the lives of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

Some other giveaways on the schedule include a Lakers holiday sweater just in time for Christmas on Dec. 23 against the Detroit Pistons, a license plate frame on Jan. 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, a purple and gold luggage strap on March 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sneakerheads will also be happy to see that the Lakers are giving away a sneaker bag on March 22 against the Chicago Bulls and shoelaces on April 4 against New Orleans.

Lakers tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com including two preseason games in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena Oct. 4 and 6 versus Minnesota and Phoenix. Tickets for the Lakers’ Golden State matchup Oct.15 in Las Vegas are available at axs.com.

Visit Lakers.com/schedule for more information throughout the season.

Lakers 2024-25 Celebration & Giveaway Schedule

Date Opponent Celebration Fan Giveaway Oct. 22 Timberwolves Honoring Jerry West West 44 Jersey Oct. 26 Kings LGBTQ+ Pride Pride crossbody bag Nov. 10 Raptors Veterans Night Presented by Pechanga Lakers Pechanga camo hat Nov. 13 Grizzlies N/A Lakers collectable pin set Nov. 21 Magic City of Los Angeles City edition inspired socks Dec. 8 Trail Blazers N/A Greetings from Los Angeles postcard set Dec. 23 Pistons N/A Lakers holiday sweater Jan. 3 Hawks N/A Lakers license plate frame Jan. 13 Spurs Michael Cooper Jersey Retirement Cooper 21 jersey Jan. 21 Wizards Dr. Jerry Buss Lakers collectable pin set Feb. 8 Pacers Mental Health Awareness Lakers water bottle caddy Feb. 11 Jazz In the Paint Local Art Program To be announced Feb. 27 Timberwolves Girl Dad Night To be announced March 4 Pelicans N/A Purple and gold luggage strap March 22 Bulls N/A Sneakerhead sneaker bag March 31 Rockets N/A Collectable pin set April 4 Pelicans N/A Sneakerhead shoelaces April 11 Rockets Fan Appreciation Lakers tote bag

