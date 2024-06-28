Lakers 2024 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone which means the 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League is just around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams.

The league released the full Las Vegas Summer League schedule and as usual, they gave the Lakers some of the premiere games. The Lakers will kick things off on Friday, July 12 against the Houston Rockets, who will potentially feature this year’s No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard as well as soon-to-be sophomores Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

L.A.’s second game will be on Monday, July 15 against the rival Boston Celtics, who of course just won their 18th championship. Beating them in Summer League will not make up for that, but it’s always competitive when the Lakers and Celtics play, no matter the setting or who is on the court.

To close out the Summer League, the Lakers will take on the Atlanta Hawks and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher on Wednesday, July 17 and then the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, July 18. After those four games, the top teams will play for the championship while the other teams will play one more consolation game on July 20 or 21.

These Las Vegas Summer League games will come after the annual California Classic Summer League games, where the Lakers will be playing the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

This year’s Lakers Summer League team should be a fun one as the team recently drafted Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick and Bronny James with the 55th overall pick. The team also agreed to a pair of two-way contracts and some Exhibit-10s to fill out the Summer League roster.

As always, there will be some returning players as well. Last year’s draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis both could potentially play, although the former may not be ready after undergoing back surgery in March.

Colin Castleton, who was on a two-way contract with the Lakers last season, has also expressed an interest in playing for the organization in Summer League.

It remains to be seen who will coach the squad as JJ Redick continues to put together his Lakers staff, but whoever it is will need to find a way to balance minutes for all these guys so the organization can get a look at how they play.

Lakers 2024 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

July 12: vs. Rockets, 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

July 15: vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV

July 17: vs. Hawks, 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

July 18: vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. PT on ESPN

July 20 or 21: TBD

