Lakers All-Access: Jeanie Buss, Pau Gasol, Slava Medvedenko, Sasha Vujacic & More

The Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission hosted their 18th annual Lakers All-Access at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, providing fans an inside and intimate look at the locker room, the playing floor and more.

Once again, Lakers broadcaster Bill Macdonald was tapped to serve as the emcee for the event, featuring two different panels. The first panel featured Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, Robert Horry and “Legacy” director Antoine Fuqua. The group discussed the 10-part documentary and what it was like to film and interview people for the project. Buss emphasized the positive response she received from women who were inspired to see her hold the Larry O’Brien Trophy after Los Angeles won the 2020 NBA Championship.

Following the discussion, the event transitioned to a second panel featuring former players Slava Medvedenko, Sasha Vujacic and Pau Gasol. The three recalled their respective times with the franchise and what it was like to play with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Gasol was emotional when asked what it’ll mean for him to see his jersey retired on Mar. 7 against his former team the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pau Gasol on his upcoming Lakers jersey retirement. Admits it will be “emotional” on March 7 at Crypto pic.twitter.com/DAxpfhXKJQ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 24, 2023

Gasol also opened up about his trade to the Lakers, a move that he said he was forever grateful for.

Pau Gasol opens up about how the the trade to the Lakers came together pic.twitter.com/ttw3MDbImS — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 24, 2023

However, the emotions didn’t stop there as Buss surprised Medvedenko at the end of the night with replacement championship rings after he previously auctioned off his original ones to help support his country of Ukraine.

Jeanie Buss with an amazing gesture as she presents Slava Medvedenko with replacement Lakers championships rings after he auctioned off his original ones for his native Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VHETLiUHl6 — Matthew Peralta (@_MatthewPeralta) January 24, 2023

Prior to the discussions, fans were able to browse through multiple stations along the Crypto.com Arena concourse, including a silent auction and Laker memorabilia shrine. Those in attendance were also granted access to the playing floor where they were given the opportunity to shoot around.

Attendees were able to take pictures with Laker greats in Jamaal Wilkes, James Worthy, Byron Scott and Michael Cooper. Fans were also treated to a photo opportunity with the Larry O’Brien Trophy as well as an inside look at the team’s locker room.

Net proceeds from the event went toward the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!