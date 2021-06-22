Lakers Among Betting Favorites To Land 76ers’ Ben Simmons Via Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, leaving far more questions than answers in the City of Brotherly Love. One of the biggest questions is Ben Simmons, who put on a disappearing act in the fourth quarter of all seven games of the series and is now likely on his way out.

With Simmons on the 76ers’ trade block, betting odds have already been revealed for his next team. As is always the case, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the favorites.

Despite the questionable fit alongside their current roster and his behemoth of a contract, the Lakers generally end up being among these betting favorites.

There are nine teams with listed odds of acquiring the 76ers point guard, with the Lakers ranking seventh among them:

Ben Simmons speculation has begun & odds are out on potential trade destinations, via @betonline_ag: Blazers – 2/1

Wizards – 3/1

Spurs – 4/1

Jazz – 5/1

OKC – 11/2

Warriors – 6/1

LAKERS – 13/2

Cavs – 7/1

Rockets – 10/1 Odds Simmons gets traded: Yes – 2/1 (+200)

No – 1/3 (-300) — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 21, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers being atop the list makes some sense due to the simplicity of matching contracts. The 76ers would likely get back CJ McCollum in that deal and has been by far the most talked-about trade for Simmons.

As for the Lakers, trading for Simmons doesn’t make a whole lot of sense but could be worth exploring. Simmons’ shooting incapabilities are well noted by this point, and after the shooting-plagued season the Lakers just had, fans may be closed off to the idea of welcoming him.

However, a bad series against the Hawks have made some forget just how elite Simmons is at so many facets of the game. He is without a doubt one of the best defenders in the NBA, and probably the most versatile defender as well. He is an elite passer on par with anyone not named LeBron James, and his transition game is phenomenal.

Also, his personal relationship with James as a member of Klutch Sports could be a factor as well.

If Simmons’ value has dropped low enough to where the Lakers can get him without giving up significant assets, it may be something worth exploring. However, even with Simmons’ value being as low as it is, the asking price is likely still above what L.A. can offer, hence being just seventh on the list.

Surprisingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves — who could be one of the best basketball fits for Simmons — are not listed at all.

Lakers expected to explore Kyle Lowry trade

Another reason the Lakers perhaps won’t be in the Simmons chase is the fact that they are expected to pursue Kyle Lowry during the offseason. The Lakers almost traded for Lowry during the regular season, but opted against it due to the Toronto Raptors wanting Talen Horton-Tucker.

In the offseason, the Miami Heat, 76ers, and Lakers are all expected to make a run at the veteran point guard.

