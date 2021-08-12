Lakers Among Los Angeles Sports Teams Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated

Even though sports are officially back with fans in attendance, the recent rise of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is concerning and could have states re-examining health and safety protocols.

COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, in particular, have begun to steadily increase, with most cases involving unvaccinated individuals. Because of the recent spike, businesses must start thinking about they can safely remain open and that could include requiring proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The last thing sports teams and the city of Los Angeles wants is for the virus to continue spreading at its current rate, and according to Bill Shaikin of L.A. Times, five teams including the Los Angeles Lakers will now require their team employees to be vaccinated:

Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to mandate full-time employees be vaccinated, with limited exceptions. Source: AEG. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 11, 2021

For those asking, these are "office employees." Players are represented by unions, and work requirements generally are negotiated in collective bargaining. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) August 11, 2021

This agreement also covers live entertainment companies and events, a sign that Los Angeles is taking the rising infection and hospitalization rates seriously. Aside from the vaccination requirement, each organization will also be implementing policies that will expand on health department guidelines currently in place.

As far as the Lakers are concerned, most people within the organization and on the roster are vaccinated as evidenced by them hitting the mandatory 85% threshold during the 2021 NBA playoffs. The NBA instituted the threshold as an incentive to loosen protocols, but it remains to be seen if the league is considering modifying its own protocols and policies for the upcoming season.

California has been cautious in its approach to COVID-19 and rightfully so as cases have only gone up after the state decided to open back up on June 15. With how things are going, another shutdown could be coming but for now, it is good to see teams like the Lakers doing their part to combat the pandemic.

